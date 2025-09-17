Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a maintenance agreement with India’s leading global carrier and Star Alliance member Air India for the first time.

Announced at the recent MRO Asia-Pacific in Singapore, this agreement gives Joramco the opportunity to perform heavy maintenance checks on Air India’s fleet of Boeing B787s and B777s.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, said, “We are pleased to welcome Air India as Joramco’s latest partners. This partnership is a major step in our expansion to the Indian market, and we are excited to build a strong and lasting relationship with Air India in the years to come.”

Sisirakanta Dash, Chief Technical Officer at Air India, said, “Our partnership with Joramco will help strengthen our repairs and maintenance competencies and enhance our fleet reliability for aircraft operations.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

