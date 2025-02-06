Amman, Jordan ­— Joramco Academy, the educational arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has announced a new partnership with the University of Jordan (JU) to launch a first-of-its-kind Bachelor degree in Aeronautical Engineering/Maintenance.

This program consists of five years of studies between the University of Jordan and Joramco Academy, two of which include practical experience at Joramco. Upon graduation, students of this collaborative major will earn a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, as well as training certificates from Joramco Academy, qualifying them for CARC and EASA licenses. Future graduates of this course will be given employment priority at Joramco, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting young talents and reducing unemployment rates in Jordan.

Commenting on this partnership, the President of the University of Jordan, Prof. Dr. Nathir Obeidat, said, “At the University of Jordan, we truly believe in the dynamism of education and its constant evolution. The aviation industry in Jordan has witnessed significant growth, and we believe this collaborative program cements aviation’s role in driving the Jordanian economy.”

Joramco Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, expressed the academy’s keenness to join forces with national institutions, “We are proud to take Joramco Academy’s established training program and build upon it with the academic experts at the University of Jordan. The curriculum is designed to meet the demands of the growing aviation field and develop youth’s skillset through excellent education.”

Once open for registration, local and international students are welcome to apply. The minimum requirement is a Tawjihi grade average of 80 and above (or any equivalency). Prospective students can apply to the program through the Unified Admission portal.

This partnership with the University of Jordan cements Joramco’s dedication to elevating the aviation industry. The bachelor’s degree comes as an evolution of Joramco Academy’s training program in Aircraft Maintenance, offered at the academy’s recently inaugurated campus. The 4-year training program—split into two years of academic learning and two years of practical experience—reaffirms the growing interest in the aviation industry and its role in shaping the future of the Kingdom.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Jormaco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy