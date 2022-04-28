Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jones the Grocer, the Australian gourmet grocer and café, announces further expansion with a September 2022 opening of their 25th store in partnership with Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach.

The new licensed venue with a stunning outdoor terrace on the JBR plaza level will feature Jones the Grocer’s signature artisan cheese room, a charcuterie, a bakery, patisserie, deli, hand-selected groceries and show kitchen. Visitors can also expect live entertainment, cooking classes and kid’s workshops.

With 122 indoor, and 96 al fresco seats set in a contemporary food emporium this newest Jones the Grocer is certain to be a home away from home for JBR and Marina residents.

“Jumeirah Beach Residence is the kind of diverse community where Jones naturally becomes a hub, the sort of place where residents gravitate to for a lingering breakfast, quick lunch, or a casual dinner set in a beautifully designed location. It’s exciting to spread our wings with the legendary Marriott group and its Delta brand,” commented Yunib Siddiqui, CEO and Owner, Jones the Grocer.

Shujaat Yar, General Manager, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach said:

“We are very excited about the opening and believe that Jones the Grocer will bring a new lifestyle destination to the thriving JBR and Marina communities, as well as our hotel and serviced apartments suites guests by offering distinct all-day dining options, gourmet grocery retail and a walk-in cheese room.”

With seven new locations set to open across Saudi Arabia, India and Qatar over the next six months, this 25th branch in JBR coincides with 25 years in business for Jones the Grocer underscoring the brand’s steady regional and global expansion forming alliances with passionate and likeminded hospitality partners.

Jones the Grocer, Delta Hotels by Marriott, JBR will open by mid-September 2022.