Saudi Arabia: John Crane, a global leader in flow control technologies and an innovator in solutions for rotating equipment, and a business of Smiths Group plc., has supported a gas storage facility in Saudi Arabia ahead of commissioning by building a complete maintenance data set in Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP) to support long-term asset reliability.

The project was delivered through John Crane’s Reliability Engineering for Maintenance module within the Performance Plus™ framework, which is designed to enable smarter decision-making based on improved data accuracy and accessibility, helping operators transition from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies.

Initial estimates projected the facility would need maintenance data prepared for approximately 24,000 assets. However, once the project commenced, the scope revealed more than 58,000 assets, in addition to incomplete documentation and missing equipment records, ultimately increasing the complexity of the project.

To address these challenges, the John Crane team conducted on-site surveys to gather missing data, applied document indexing to structure and validate existing materials, and deployed additional technical expertise to meet the expanded scope and timeline.

This approach enabled the creation of a complete asset hierarchy and the integration of structured maintenance plans, spare parts lists, failure modes, and operating procedures within the SAP environment. This resulted in a fully populated Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) that improves asset visibility, supports predictive maintenance, ensures uptime, reduces costs, and drives operational excellence. Without this foundational work, asset visibility and lifecycle management would be compromised, increasing the risk of inefficiencies, unplanned downtime and compliance gaps.

With this data foundation in place, the facility is equipped to maintain high levels of reliability and efficiency from day one while supporting future operational scale and performance. Following a year-long collaboration, the project delivered a structured maintenance database covering more than 58,000 validated assets, more than double the original project scope

Amjad Alqaqa’a, Vice President - Middle East and Africa at John Crane, said: “Establishing accurate asset data and maintenance structures early gives operators the ability to understand their equipment, plan maintenance effectively, and respond quickly when issues arise. John Crane Performance Plus™ is designed to provide that visibility, enabling them to move from reactive maintenance to a more proactive approach that strengthens reliability and supports long-term operational continuity.”

Predictive maintenance and asset management are increasingly recognised globally and across the Middle East as key enablers of operational reliability. With more than 100 years of experience, serving the energy and process industries, John Crane helps operators improve reliability, reduce the risk of fugitive emissions, boost efficiency, and optimise the overall performance of rotating equipment and other assets.

About John Crane

John Crane is a global leader in flow-control technologies and an innovator in solutions for rotating equipment in the energy and process industries. Our portfolio spans mechanical seals, couplings and filtration systems, supported by advanced service solutions and digital diagnostics. With over 200 service, sales and manufacturing centres across 50 countries, John Crane is an integral pillar of Smiths Group plc, a FTSE 100 industrial technology company dedicated to engineering a better future.