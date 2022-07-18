Jeddah: As part of its strategic plan to create a local attraction and global destination in the heart of Jeddah, the Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed an agreement with the world-renowned firm GMP International Spain GMBH and urban development consultants Khatib and Alami to design the Stadium at the Jeddah Central Project.

The design contract has been signed with GMP International, a leading architectural consultancy with over 50 years of experience. GMP have built internationally acclaimed stadiums in South Africa, Russia, and Brazil, as well as sports cities in China and other countries. The engineering work is assigned to Khatib & Alami, the multidisciplinary urban and regional planning, architectural and engineering consulting company with five decades.

The stadium’s design is unique to Jeddah and is based on international standards that highlight the sports, entertainment, and cultural destination. With its open spaces, green parks, world-class pitch, and a dynamic platform that brings together international events, the stadium will promote a healthier and more active lifestyle in the city’s community. The Stadium is set to be one of four major landmarks of the Jeddah Central Project, the other three being a Museum, an Opera House, and an Oceanarium.

Eng. Ahmed Al-Sulaim, Chief Executive Officer of the Jeddah Central Development Company, highlighted the importance of this contract to design the Stadium, adding that the move will contribute to achieving one of PIF’s objectives of socioeconomic significance for the sports sector and support Saudi Vision 2030 to build a thriving economy and a vibrant society. “This contract comes as part of our plan to launch a project that helps to enhance the economic position of Jeddah and to provide a world-class sports and entertainment destination for the city’s residents and visitors from around the Kingdom and abroad,” he added.

Paul O'Brien, Chief Development Officer at JCDC, said that the construction of the new landmarks will stimulate the efforts to attract local and global quality investments, which will contribute to the development and operation of the Jeddah Central Project's unique facilities, paving the way for investors to participate in the creation of new promising economic sectors in an attractive environment in Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-