Kuwait, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, has introduced an innovative new travel offering—"Package Your Way”, to give passengers the flexibility to customize their travel experience like never before. With this unique offering, Jazeera becomes the first airline to introduce a bundle of services aimed at enhancing the passenger journey and making premium travel benefits accessible at affordable rates.

With Package Your Way, travelers only pay for the benefits they need, allowing them to enhance their journey with personalized options. A special introductory offer features discounted rates, making this the perfect time to experience the convenience and comfort of Jazeera Airways’ new flexible packages. To avail of the discounted prices, travellers can book any of the bundles from now until 24th February 2025 for travel until 31st May 2025:

Essential Package (5 KD) – Includes priority service, a meal combo, and free seat selection.

– Includes priority service, a meal combo, and free seat selection. Flexi Package (10 KD) – Offers all benefits of the Essential Package plus free flight modification.

– Offers all benefits of the Essential Package plus free flight modification. Flexi Plus Package (15 KD) – Includes all Flexi Package benefits along with an additional 10KG baggage allowance.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways highlighted: "We are proud to launch such a revolutionary, fully customizable package system to cater to the needs of different travelers. At Jazeera, we believe in providing value and convenience, and Package Your Way is designed to give passengers more control over their journey while keeping costs affordable."

Book online through Jazeera’s website www.jazeeraairways.com, mobile application or call center at 177 to choose from a network of over 60 destinations, various product offerings and now “Package Your Way”.