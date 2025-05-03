Kuwait / Mumbai – To lead its digital transformation journey, Jazeera Airways KSCP (Boursa Kuwait: JAZEERA), Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier has formed a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions. Through this collaboration, Jazeera will transform its digital channels—not limited to its website, native mobile applications, and AI-powered conversational chatbot—to deliver an elevated, seamless, and hyper-personalized customer experience.

TCS will deliver product management, user experience design, architecture, agile development, integration, testing, and ongoing enhancements. The initiative will reimagine every digital interaction Jazeera has with its passengers, equipping the airline with world-class digital capabilities that support its ambition plans to triple its passenger capacity and grow digital revenues by 2029.

TCS will power Jazeera’s ambitions to implement a cutting-edge digital foundation that enables scale, personalization, and revenue diversification. The transformation will enable smarter recognition of repeat customers, online group bookings, and a more engaging, modern experience that aligns with global benchmarks.

The TCS solutions include an AI-native engineering approach, grounded in future-ready architectures and agentic AI platforms:

Integrated digital applications for contextual and hyper personalized experience, that is faster, smoother and connected.

for contextual and hyper personalized experience, that is faster, smoother and connected. A retail-driven ancillary platform and intelligent offer engine to maximize upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

and intelligent offer engine to maximize upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Customer 360° Insights Hub for personalization at scale, and a generative AI-powered digital assistant to ensure seamless customer support across platforms.

for personalization at scale, and a generative AI-powered digital assistant to ensure seamless customer support across platforms. Unified , multi-currency payment gateway and targeted promotional engines to boost direct bookings.

, and targeted promotional engines to boost direct bookings. Industry-leading tailored group booking platform designed to meet Jazeera’s unique operational requirements.

These innovations will directly support Jazeera’s strategic imperatives: growing revenue, improving digital experience Net Promoter Score (NPS), and increasing the share of direct digital sales.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said:

“Jazeera Airways is laying the foundation for a new era of transformation with strategic focus on enhancing passenger experience. At the heart of our vision is a seamless, customer-centric travel experience. We are pleased to partner with TCS as we embark on this phase of our digital growth. TCS brings deep domain expertise in airline digital commerce, AI-driven solutions, combined with a strong track record of delivering customer-centric solutions. Together, we are building a future-ready platform that aligns with our growth aspirations, customer centric strategy, and commitment to operational excellence.”

K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said:

"We are pleased to partner with Jazeera Airways in building a future-ready digital foundation that supports their growth strategy. By combining our expertise in aviation with our capabilities in agentic AI, engineering practices, and AI-native solutions, TCS will enable the development of intelligent, intuitive, and scalable digital channels for the airlines. This partnership reflects our commitment to helping global enterprises perpetually adapt to the evolving business landscape, leverage technology for sustainable growth, and unlock new opportunities."​​​​