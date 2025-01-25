Kuwait, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, announced the launch of three exciting new routes for summer 2025. Building on the recently unveiled Kuwait-to-Budapest route, the airline will commence direct flights to Sochi, Russia, and Hurghada, Egypt in the coming summer season.

Sochi, Russia's largest resort city and host of the 2014 Winter Olympics, is renowned for its mineral springs, picturesque landscapes, expansive beaches, and subtropical climate. A favorite destination for both vacationers and wellness enthusiasts, Sochi offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Hurghada, a vibrant coastal city in Egypt, is famed for its stunning beach resorts, world-class diving and snorkeling sites, and a wealth of cultural and entertainment attractions.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, expressed his excitement about the airline’s expansion: "As the summer travel season approaches, we are thrilled to expand our network with three exciting initial destinations. In 2025, we will release over 700,000 leisure seats and add more destinations in summer, providing our passengers with more choices than ever before. At Jazeera Airways, we believe travel should be accessible to everyone, and we’re committed to making it easier for our customers to discover unique destinations and create unforgettable experiences with our direct and affordable offerings. "

Jazeera Airways operates flights to over 60 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Passengers can book flights conveniently via the airline’s official website, www.jazeeraairways.com, or through the Jazeera Airways mobile app.