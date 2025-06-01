Kuwait City – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, is all set to resume direct flights between Kuwait and Damascus, Syria. Regional carriers across the GCC have already re-established air links with Syria, and Jazeera will also commence flying once it receives the regulatory clearance.

The planned resumption of flights comes in response to a strong demand from the large 200,000 strong Syrian expatriate community in Kuwait—one of the largest Middle Eastern communities in the country—as well as increasing interest in re-establishing business, cultural, and familial ties between the two nations. Jazeera Airways previously operated flights to Damascus, Aleppo, and Deir Ez Zoor, and is now well positioned to restore this vital connectivity.

Marwan Boodai, Chairman, Jazeera Airways stated, “We are excited to start operating to Syria after a 12-year hiatus. Restoring direct flights to Damascus will provide a critical bridge for thousands of Syrians living and working in Kuwait, while also supporting broader regional efforts to re-engage with Syria. In line with the wider momentum across the region, we are completely set up and ready to start flying as soon as we receive the required regulatory approvals.”

Several GCC nations, including Qatar, UAE and others in the Middle East region such as Jordan and Turkey have already resumed or announced their intentions to resume air connectivity with Syria, recognizing the growing need for regional integration and the normalization of civil aviation ties.

Jazeera Airways is committed to upholding the highest operational and safety standards in line with international aviation protocols. Upon approval, the airline plans to operate direct daily services to Damascus, with further expansions to other Syrian cities also under consideration.

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com