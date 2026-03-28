Kuwait - Jazeera Airways is set to restart twice-weekly services from Kuwait to Tbilisi (TBS), Sharm El Sheikh (SSH), and Hurghada (HRG) via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Commencing 15 April 2026, the new routes further expand the airline’s growing network and connectivity from Kuwait.

H.E. Noshrevan Lomtatidze, Ambassador of Georgia to Kuwait said: “We welcome Jazeera Airways’ relaunch of services to Tbilisi during these challenging times. As Georgia remains a safe and attractive destination for travel and leisure, this decision by Jazeera Airways further strengthens the ties between the friendly nations of Georgia and Kuwait, while ensuring continued connectivity for our people and visitors. Kuwaiti citizens and residents have a deep appreciation for Georgia, traveling there throughout all seasons of the year, as it stands among their most preferred destinations.”

Tbilisi also opens access to the wider Caucasus region, including Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “The launch of Tbilisi, alongside Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, reflects our continued focus on building a resilient and diversified network that keeps Kuwait connected for both essential and leisure travel. With Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, we have now restored full connectivity to all the cities we operated in Egypt and India before the disruption. We are also driving efforts to add more frequency to allow for the continued safe passage of passengers and cargo movement. As we expand our operations via Dammam, we are relaunching key destinations while introducing new routes for our customers. We are offering more than 25 destinations, over 1,000 flights, 200,000 seats, and more than 2 million tons of cargo capacity across our network through 30 April.”

These additions form part of Jazeera Airways’ ongoing efforts to maintain connectivity from Kuwait following the temporary closure of Kuwait International Airport. Leveraging dual-base operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Qaisumah and Dammam, the airline continues to provide reliable travel options through an integrated air and overland model, including dedicated facilities for bus transfers to and from the airports.

Jazeera Airways continues to connect people, support communities, and facilitate the movement of passengers and goods across its network.

Fares for Tbilisi start from KD 250, Sharm El Sheikh from KD 190 and Hurghada from KD 220. To book flights, visit jazeeraairways.com or the Jazeera Airways mobile application.

As its network grows, Jazeera Airways remains focused on keeping Kuwait connected, supporting communities and ensuring the seamless movement of passengers and essential goods.​​​