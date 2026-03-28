Total prize value amounts to approximately KD 3.3 million, including the world’s largest cash prize linked to a bank account, valued at KD 2 million

Draws are conducted under the supervision of independent external auditors, in line with the highest standards of governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance

Faisal AlAdsani: We are pleased to resume our role in rewarding our customers and fulfilling their aspirations in appreciation of their continued trust

Najla Aleisa: Our customers’ trust remains the cornerstone of all our initiatives and long-term commitments

Following the successful completion of all regulatory requirements and upon receiving the necessary approval from the Central Bank of Kuwait, Gulf Bank has announced the resumption of the Al Danah Millionaire Account draws, reaffirming its longstanding role in creating millionaires and delivering value-driven banking experiences in the State of Kuwait.

As part of this resumption, the Bank will announce a total of 272 winners within the deferred draws for the year 2025, with a combined prize value of approximately KD 3.3 million. This step underscores Gulf Bank’s continued commitment to transparency, customer trust, and adherence to regulatory frameworks governing prize-linked savings products.

According to the approved draw schedule, the deferred draws will be conducted over the course of one week, starting on April 8 with the announcement of the 270 winners of the monthly draws, each receiving a cash prize of KD 1,000. This will be followed by the announcement of the KD 1,000,000 prize winner. The process will conclude with the announcement of the winner of the annual grand prize valued at KD 2,000,000, which is officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest cash prize linked to a bank account globally.

Commenting on the resumption, Faisal AlAdsani, Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Gulf Bank, stated: “The resumption of the Al Danah Millionaire Account draws comes after full compliance with all regulatory requirements and the instructions issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait. We are pleased to once again fulfill our role in rewarding our customers and supporting their aspirations, in recognition of the trust they continue to place in Gulf Bank.”

He added: “In preparation for the resumption of the draws, Gulf Bank has further enhanced its draw mechanisms in line with international best practices, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy, security, and integrity. All draws are conducted under the supervision of independent external auditors, reflecting our firm commitment to strong governance and transparency. The Bank has appointed RSM as its external auditor, in addition to another independent firm mandated to review and audit all banking sector draws.”

For her part, Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, said: “The resumption of the Al Danah Millionaire Account draws represents an important milestone for Gulf Bank, not only in terms of the product itself, but also in reinforcing the strength of our relationship with our customers. We extend our sincere appreciation to our customers for their patience and continued trust during the period in which the draws were suspended- trust that we deeply value and regard as a responsibility we are committed to honoring and strengthening.”

She further noted: “As part of our commitment to transparency and customer engagement, all Al Danah Millionaire Account draws will be live-streamed across Gulf Bank’s official social media channels. This enables customers and the wider public to follow the draws in real time and enhances confidence in the draw process, while allowing customers to see first-hand whether they are among the winners.”

AlAdsani concluded by saying: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to all customers who reaffirmed their confidence in Gulf Bank by maintaining their accounts and balances throughout the draw suspension period. Their loyalty and trust are highly valued and continue to motivate us to deliver meaningful and responsible banking initiatives.”

Gulf Bank clarified that all deferred draws will be conducted in accordance with the approved deposit and eligibility dates applicable to each draw. In the event that a customer wins while their account is closed, the customer will be required to reopen the account in order to receive the prize. The prize amount will be credited to the account in line with the applicable terms and conditions. For further details on the draw schedule, as well as the relevant terms and conditions, please visit the AlDanah Millionaire page on Gulf Bank’s website e-gulfbank.com/AlDanah