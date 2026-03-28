DUBAI, UAE — Arithmos Quantum Technologies (AQT) today announced the completion of the independent oversight framework for its upcoming live-market validation within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Beginning March 31, 2026, AQT will initiate a 90-day real-world evaluation of its quantum hybrid optimization engine under institutional market conditions.

To ensure independent verification of results, AQT has retained a top-tier global audit firm operating within the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to validate the statistical and financial performance of the system throughout the testing window.

Secure Validation Framework

Due to the sensitive nature of the testing phase and the proprietary optimization protocols involved, the identity of the auditing partner will remain confidential under strict non-disclosure agreements.

The protocol ensures that raw trade data and quantum processing logs are captured in a tamper-proof environment, providing a definitive benchmark for hybrid system stability in high-volatility conditions.

This temporary anonymity and data-integrity framework are designed to:

Protect Infrastructure: Shield the auditor’s digital environment from potential cyber targeting during the live-market window

Insulate Results: Prevent external market speculation or "front-running" from influencing the experimental environment

Enforce Objectivity: Maintain a strictly data-driven, forensic evaluation process devoid of narrative bias

Testing Thesis: Hybrid Coherence vs. Entanglement Linkage

The upcoming test is designed to evaluate a specific operational hypothesis:

If sustained quantum coherence can be achieved within a hybrid architecture, the resulting optimization should demonstrate statistically significant performance improvements relative to existing entanglement-based linkage frameworks operating under identical market conditions.

Within the financial domain, AQT defines operational validation through risk-adjusted performance metrics, including alpha generation relative to established market benchmarks. The independent auditor will assess whether the hybrid system demonstrates consistent, statistically significant outperformance during the 90-day evaluation period.

“We are not focused on laboratory metrics,” said Andrew John Wainwright, Founder and CEO of AQT. “Financial markets are the ultimate test for any optimization system. If hybrid coherence delivers a real advantage, it should show through persistent, risk-adjusted outperformance.”

About Arithmos Quantum Technologies

Arithmos Quantum Technologies (AQT) is a DIFC-based firm specializing in algorithmic number theory and quantum-classical hybrid architectures. Operating from the Dubai AI Campus, AQT develops certainty algorithms designed to model complex environments with forensic precision.

Media Contact.

info@arithmosQT.com

www.arithmosQT.com