TUNIS - Algeria’s national carrier Air Algerie said ​on ⁠Thursday it had ordered 10 ‌Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part ​of a national strategy to develop ​civil air transport.

The ​airline said the acquisition forms part of efforts to modernize ⁠its fleet, expand its route network and improve service quality for passengers.

According to a company ​statement ‌cited by ⁠state news ⁠agency APS, five of the aircraft are ​expected to be ‌delivered in the second ⁠half of this year, with the other five scheduled for delivery next year.

No financial details were disclosed.

Air Algerie said the move is part of a broader vision to keep pace ‌with developments in the aviation ⁠sector and meet the demands ​of domestic and international markets, adding that it would strengthen ​the airline’s ‌competitiveness and market position.

(Reporting ⁠by Tarek Amara; ​Editing by Susan Fenton)