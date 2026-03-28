Deferred installments on existing personal and auto-finance facilities for up to three months with no additional charges

7 month grace period on Personal Finance buyout

Exclusive chances to win from a pool of additional prizes valued at AED 300,000, as well as the chance to win a Nissan Patrol

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has launched “Sanadna”, a dedicated initiative to support the nation’s frontline personnel, recognising those who continue to serve and safeguard the UAE.

The programme is designed to deliver meaningful and timely support tailored to the needs of frontline heroes. It focuses on enhancing financial flexibility, improving access to services, and delivering a seamless banking experience.

The Sanadna initiative reflects ADIB’s commitment to standing alongside those who serve the nation, recognising the dedication and resilience of frontline personnel who contribute to the UAE’s strength and stability. Through “Sanadna”, the bank delivers meaningful financial support that responds to real needs with immediacy and care, focusing on solutions that enhance flexibility, ease financial commitments, and improve access to essential banking services, ensuring customers feel supported at every stage.

As part of the initiative, eligible front line customers including members of the UAE Armed Forces, Ministry of defense and Interior , police , civil defence members, and emergency medical services, will benefit from a range of targeted measures aimed at easing financial commitments. These include the option to defer installments on existing personal and auto-finance facilities for up to three months with no additional charges. Frontline personnel will also receive access to exclusive banking benefits, including a 0.99% rate on Al Yusr Salary Advance Finance, profit‑free instalment plans for school and tuition payments, a 7-month grace period on Personal Finance buyout, and a six ‑month grace period on Auto Finance.

For eligible frontline customers seeking longer‑term financial security, the initiative offers 3 months of complimentary life takaful insurance on new home finance, along with access to household and home protection takaful solutions. In addition, ADIB will waive 100% of ATM fees, minimum balance requirements, and fees on selected banking services.

The initiative also extends to wealth-management solutions, where eligible customers investing through ADIB’s Smart Sukuk platform will benefit from a full waiver on Smart Sukuk fees for three months and no custody fee for the first year, alongside a 50% fee waiver on savings plans

Additional benefits include coupon multipliers in the Ghina account to increase chances of winning in lucky draws. This includes exclusive chances to win from a pool of additional prizes valued at AED 300,000, as well as the chance to win a Nissan Patrol, reinforcing ADIB’s commitment to rewarding and recognising those who serve the nation.

Eligible customers will also receive an annual fee waiver on new digital cards including Exceed and Cashback, reinforcing ADIB’s commitment to accessible and cost‑efficient digital banking solutions.

In parallel, ADIB has extended “Sanadna” to support small and medium‑sized enterprises that play a critical role in powering the national economy. The initiative provides SMEs with practical solutions designed to enhance business continuity and flexibility during challenging periods, including instalment deferral options of 30 to 60 days on request from April to June 2026, takaful protection to help safeguard businesses against unforeseen events, and up to a 50% fee waiver on new POS services to support day‑to‑day operations.

This initiative reinforces ADIB’s broader commitment to customer-centric innovation and social responsibility, ensuring that frontline personnel are recognised through tangible support that enhances their financial wellbeing. It reflects the bank’s ongoing focus on delivering practical solutions that strengthen resilience, deepen trust, and contribute to the long-term stability of the communities it serves.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”) is a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, with assets of AED 281 billion. ADIB combines the principles of Islamic finance with innovation and advanced digital capabilities to deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management solutions, supported by world-class online, mobile, and phone banking platforms that provide clients with secure, intuitive, and 24/7 access to their financial services.

Established in 1997 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADIB has built a strong regional and international presence across six strategic markets, including Egypt (where it operates 70 branches), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Recognised as the World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times – The Banker, ADIB has a proven track record of innovation. The bank has pioneered award-winning products such as the Ghina savings account, co-branded cards with Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, MAF and Etisalat, and a broad range of Shari’a-compliant financing solutions, continuously enhancing client experience through smart, digital-first innovation.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com