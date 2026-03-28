Dubai: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA, has announced a strategic collaboration through its premium cosmetics and aesthetics brand, Tajmeel, with Türkiye-based Suzermed Clinic, a specialist provider in advanced hair transplant procedures with an established presence across Istanbul, Rome, and London. The collaboration will see the establishment of a Suzermed Clinic-branded hair transplant facility within Tajmeel’s flagship clinic in Jumeirah, Dubai.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Istanbul, outlines a comprehensive partnership model that combines Tajmeel’s advanced infrastructure and operational excellence with Suzermed Clinic’s clinical expertise, proprietary methodologies, and globally benchmarked best practices in hair restoration. Under the agreement, Tajmeel will provide fully equipped clinical space and oversee operational management, while Suzermed Clinic will lead clinical delivery, including medical staffing, training, and specialized technical protocols.

The clinic is expected to become operational by May 2026.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality aesthetic and regenerative treatments in the UAE, building on Tajmeel’s positioning as a leading advanced aesthetics ecosystem offering over 30 specialized treatments across beauty, regenerative medicine, and surgical transformation.

“At Burjeel Holdings, we continuously explore strategic collaborations that bring world-class expertise closer to our patients while strengthening our specialized care offerings. This partnership with Suzermed Clinic enables us to expand into a highly specialized segment of hair restoration, combining global clinical excellence with Tajmeel’s operational strength to deliver exceptional patient outcomes,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Suzermed Clinic brings extensive experience in hair transplant procedures, supported by a multidisciplinary team of plastic surgeons, technicians, and medical professionals, along with internationally benchmarked protocols and training systems refined across its international network.

“We are proud to collaborate with Tajmeel and Burjeel Holdings to bring our expertise in hair transplantation to the UAE. With our presence across multiple global cities, this partnership allows us to extend our proven clinical methodologies and deliver high-quality, patient-centric care in a market that values excellence, innovation, and precision in aesthetics,” said Hasan Süzer, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Suzermed Clinic.

As Dubai continues to position itself as a global hub for advanced aesthetics, this collaboration reinforces Tajmeel’s commitment to innovation, specialization, and bringing global expertise to enhance personalized aesthetic care.