Kuwait - Jazeera Airways today announced the launch of flights to Karachi, Pakistan, marking its third destination in the country after Lahore and Islamabad. With this addition, the airline has fully restored its connectivity to Pakistan, as operated prior to the temporary suspension of the Kuwait International Airport. Jazeera will now operate six weekly flights to Pakistan.

The introduction of Karachi further strengthens Jazeera Airways’ role in maintaining essential links between Kuwait and key regional markets during this critical period. The route will be operated via the airline’s established dual-base operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ensuring continued accessibility for passengers and the movement of cargo into Kuwait.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and a major economic hub, serves a significant community with strong ties to Kuwait. The addition of this route enables seamless travel for passengers reuniting with families, returning to work, or undertaking urgent journeys, while also supporting vital cargo flows that contribute to the continuity of supply chains.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“Adding Karachi completes the restoration of our Pakistan network at a time when connectivity carries even greater importance. With Lahore, Islamabad, and now Karachi, we are once again linking Kuwait to all the destinations we served in Pakistan prior to the disruption. In the current environment, our focus remains clear - to keep Kuwait connected, support the movement of people and essential goods, and ensure that communities remain linked despite ongoing challenges. We are grateful for the continued support of authorities in both Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in enabling these operations.”

Operating through its dual bases in Dammam and Qaisumah, Jazeera Airways has established an integrated travel model combining air and overland transport. This approach has enabled the airline to sustain operations and scale connectivity across its network during a period of significant disruption.

With the addition of Karachi, Jazeera Airways continues to expand its network, offering over 25 destinations, more than 1,000 flights, and 200,000 seats through the end of April, while also facilitating the movement of cargo to support Kuwait’s supply chain needs.

Jazeera Airways remains committed to connecting people, supporting communities, and sustaining the flow of passengers and goods across its growing network.