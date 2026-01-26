Kuwait City: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today announced the launch of direct flights from Kuwait International Airport (KWI) to Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY). With this new route, Jazeera becomes the first airline to operate direct flights between Kuwait and Milan Bergamo, offering travelers seamless access to Northern Italy and one of Europe’s most dynamic lifestyle and cultural destinations.

Launching from 20th May 2026, the new service marks another step forward in Jazeera’s growing international network, reinforcing its commitment to expanding connectivity between Kuwait and key global leisure and business markets.

Announcing the launch, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “We are delighted to be the first airline to connect direct from Kuwait to Milan Bergamo. This is a key step in expanding Jazeera Airways’ European network and giving travelers from Kuwait more choice and value. The route strengthens connectivity for trade, leisure as well as community travel and reflects our continued focus on opening new markets with convenient, affordable flights and a great onboard experience.”

Milan Bergamo Airport is one of Italy’s busiest gateways and is conveniently located within reach of both Bergamo and Milan, serving as a strategic entry point for visitors exploring Northern Italy and wider Europe.

At the event, Amelia Corti, Managing Director of SACBO (Società per l'Aeroporto Civile di Bergamo - Orio al Serio) said: “We are proud to be the first Italian airport to welcome Jazeera Airways. The launch of the new route to Kuwait City further enhances Milan Bergamo Airport’s connectivity, strengthening our presence in high-potential emerging markets and opening the door to new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchanges. The introduction of the three-times-weekly service to Kuwait City represents a landmark moment for Milan Bergamo Airport, enabling us not only to welcome new passenger flows but also to stimulate outbound travel toward an exciting new destination. We are confident that our partnership with Jazeera Airways will deliver strong, sustainable growth and create lasting value across both markets”

In addition to Milan, travelers will have easy access to the wider Lombardy region, including Lake Como, Lake Garda, and the Italian Alps making the destination ideal for city breaks, nature escapes, and multi-city travel across Northern Italy.

On his part, HE Lorenzo Morini, the Italian Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, said: “The flight connecting Kuwait City with Milan Bergamo airport provides a fundamental platform to reinforce the existing bonds between Italy and Kuwait and to open new avenues of collaboration between our countries. I am very grateful to Jazeera Airways for this initiative and I am proud to be part of this historic moment.”

Flights are now open for booking across all channels. Tickets for the new Milan Bergamo route can be booked via jazeeraairways.com and the Jazeera Airways mobile app.

Planned Flight Schedule

Flight schedules are subject to change

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of competitive fares and the added convenience of direct flights into Italy.