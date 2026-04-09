Kuwait: Jazeera Airways has announced the cancellation of flights to nine Indian cities due to operational reasons.

Effective 10 April, all Jazeera Airways flights to and from Coimbatore, Goa, Kannur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli and Vijayawada, until 15 May, have been cancelled. Passengers holding bookings on affected flights will be given a full refund. For bookings made through travel agents, the amount will be put into a credit shell.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation. These decisions are never taken lightly and are driven by operational circumstances beyond our control. Despite these challenges, our commitment remains unwavering. We continue to serve our eight destinations in India through our operational base in Dammam, supported by nearly 500 dedicated Jazeera employees who are working tirelessly to deliver a safe and reliable travel experience. Our focus remains on maintaining connectivity and providing the best possible service to our passengers during this time.”

All passengers travelling on Jazeera Airways to other Indian destinations are advised to check their flight schedules before proceeding to check-in. This is to ensure a smooth travel experience amid ongoing operational adjustments.

For refunds, passengers can contact their travel agents or booking platforms. For bookings made through the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com or app, refunds can be processed through the same.