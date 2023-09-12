Riyadh, KSA: ـJawwy TV is enthralling audiences with a premium OTT digital entertainment experience, presenting a vast and diverse collection of titles enriched with fresh additions for September. This month, viewers will enjoy watching exclusive series, movies and compelling documentaries, catering to the entertainment preferences of every family member.

Exclusive titles and children’s content

Hadatha Bel Fe'l (It Has Really Happened) – Based on true stories, the series delves into the complex world of mental health, with each narrative told across a trilogy of episodes. Navigate the fine line between sanity and hidden turmoil, revealing dark secrets held in the most intimate circles — a raw and riveting exploration of the human psyche.

Son Yaz (Last Summer), a Turkish drama, follows the journey of a young criminal who suffers in a ruthless society and decides to join the crime world as a teenager.

Axel 2: Adventures of the Spacekids - Standing on the brink of devastation, the survival of the once beautiful Planet Kepler relies on three brave space kids -Axel, Jono and Gaga to embark on a daring quest to find a lost oasis and rebuild their world.

Some secret missions require special skills – The incredibly cute C.I. Ape is not only the bravest in espionage but also can warm the coldest and most villainous of hearts, making him the perfect Ape for the job!

Bunyan & Babe is the perfect family-friendly film that will leave both kids and parents smiling. The delightful movie follows the legendary lumberjack Paul Bunyan and his pet ox, Babe, as they embark on an extraordinary journey to save their beloved forest from destruction.

Super Furball Saves the Future – Join Super Furball on a mission to save the world, beginning with the bees and unexpectedly involving the rescue of the school bully — a story of heroism and unlikely alliances.

Explore Gripping Documentaries and Lifestyle Series from discovery+

From discovery+, viewers can dive into the details of the high-profile celebrity case of Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots and follow the gripping real-life experiences of Roadworthy Rescues and Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure. Also, watch as brides-to-be choose their dream wedding dresses in Say Yes to the Dress with Tan France.

