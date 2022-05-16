Aberdeen - Global digital services leader Asset Information Services (AIS), a James Fisher company, today announces its business development and account management expansion plans, with new hires in key global regions for its rapidly growing customer base.

In 2022, AIS is expanding its international team, putting boots on the ground in Indonesia, UAE, Nigeria, and Mexico through the recruitment of exceptional local talent. These teams will be responsible for developing and extending the client base and managing accounts, providing enhanced digital twin systems for the energy sector during a time of rapid growth.

As the energy transition gathers pace in tandem with a global surge in demand, pressure is mounting to maintain productive asset uptime without sacrificing the safety of operational practices. Combined with the need to manage and service remote and ageing facilities by global vendors often working from home locations, digitalisation is front and centre of many owner/operator priorities.

As digitalisation takes root, many organisations can initially feel constrained in their ability to adopt a digital agenda. Ageing facilities, substantial volumes of unstructured offline documentation, and weak data management protocols can result in a deficit of the fundamental documentation required for digital success, such as P&ID’s and asset plans. By having AIS personnel on the ground supporting such assets, digitalisation journeys can begin to be realised by identifying and addressing workflow and information gaps, creating the conditions for success.

Raj Kushal, APAC Regional Manager: “It’s a fantastic moment to be joining the AIS team at such a pivotal period of growth for both the business and our software offerings. Pre-empting the industry’s need for digital twins before the phrase was even coined, AIS delivers real value with its new digital twin software. In this role, I’ll be able to work closely with local clients in APAC to fulfil their digital ambitions. It is an exciting time to be part of this international team!”

Sean Huff, AIS Director said: “With the energy industry in flux, there’s never been a more pressing need to embrace intelligent change and business evolution driven by data and information management. To do this requires having the right people in the right places to support decision-makers in the actions that matter the most. Our global clients have spoken, and we couldn’t be happier to meet them on the ground and grow our business in-step. We are thrilled to have our new team members on board.”

Alongside this international expansion, AIS has also recently announced technology partnerships with global digital twin pioneer APIteq in February and Shutdown and Turnaround technology leader Mobideo in March. These partnerships help AIS to further support its international clients with the aim of driving down costs, enhancing safety, and improving workflows.

-Ends-

About James Fisher AIS

James Fisher Asset Information Services (AIS) enables asset owners and operators to enhance business performance through informed decision-making ‒ providing transparent, value-added digital solutions that deliver results and drive safe and effective asset management.

With the identification, integration, and interrogation of collected data, AIS provides comprehensive digital asset management solutions that unlock new ways for customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more cost-efficient. The suite of field-proven digital products and professional solutions includes: digital information twin, visual asset management, real-time tracking, remote safety management, weighing and measurement, decision support, workflow modelling, condition monitoring, IoT platforms, control of work, and other highly specialised systems.

James Fisher AIS support customers to harness the value of information they have by intelligently linking data together which empowers them to make effective and efficient decisions in real-time.

AIS owns and operates industry-leading digital solutions that are deployed in a diverse range of global markets, including nuclear, defence, oil and gas, mining, offshore renewable energy, marine, transport and infrastructure, and construction. For more information, visit: www.jf-ais.com/

About James Fisher

James Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of specialised services to the marine, oil and gas and other high assurance industries worldwide. As an innovative and fast-growing organisation, our highly skilled team and over 170-year heritage enables us to deliver solutions to the most demanding operational and technical challenges faced by our customers. By leveraging our global reach, deep operational understanding, breadth of capability and the enthusiasm and commitment of our staff, James Fisher has become a trusted partner of major corporations, government agencies and other valued customers around the world. For more information, visit: www.james-fisher.com.

Follow James Fisher on Linkedin and Twitter for further updates and insights.

Media Contact

Jessica Ginting

Aspectus

Jessica.Ginting@aspectusgroup.com