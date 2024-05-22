Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — Jameel Square, a cornerstone of modern commercial real estate building[AM1] in Jeddah, proudly announces its recent achievement of the LEED Gold certification. This milestone sets Jameel Square apart as the first commercial building in Saudi Arabia to meet the rigorous environmental standards of the LEED V4.1 Gold [AM2] rating system. Awarded by the United States Green Buildings Council (USGBC), the certification is a testament to the building’s outstanding commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning with the transformative goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification assesses buildings' efficiency and environmental impact, considering energy usage, grey water recycling systems to increase water usage efficiency, CO2 emissions reduction, and indoor environmental quality. Achieving a high score in these categories, Jameel Square is a testament to Hadya Real Estate Development Company's commitment to meet and exceed global sustainability standards.

In recognition of this significant achievement, MENA Regional Director, Mrs. Deepthy KB from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) praised the commitment and collective efforts that have positioned Saudi Arabia as a leader in sustainability on the global stage. "Congratulations to all projects and USGBC & GBCI stakeholders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and leading the way for sustainability," the spokesperson remarked. "It is through your hard work and commitment that in 2023, Saudi Arabia ranks sixth globally outside the USA and Canada regarding LEED-certified space. The Jameel Square project exemplifies this success, achieving LEED Gold 4.1 Certification and providing a healthy and sustainable commercial office environment. The integrative approach to certification, involving the client, tenants, LEED consultant, and facilities management team, is truly commendable. Congratulations to the entire team at Jameel Square for setting a new benchmark in environmental and operational excellence."

“Attaining the LEED Gold certification reflects our profound commitment to environmental excellence and social responsibility," expressed CEO Osama Alhaddad. "This achievement is a tribute to our visionary approach, aiming to set new benchmarks in global sustainability standards for ecological and operational efficiency in the local real estate landscape.”

Jameel Square’s exceptional facilities include state-of-the-art energy management systems that are pivotal in reducing the building’s carbon footprint. The indoor environment prioritizes occupant health and productivity, featuring high-quality air purification systems and materials that minimize pollutant sources.

This prestigious recognition was achieved through the collective efforts of the Jameel Square team, tenant collaboration, and the expert guidance of Sabbagh Engineering Consultants and Associates. Together, they have established a benchmark for environmentally conscious building practices that meet and exceed global standards. Jameel Square invites businesses to join them in a place where environmental stewardship and commercial success go hand in hand. This is more than just a workspace; it's a testament to a future where sustainability shapes the skyline of Saudi Arabia.

About Hadia Group

Jameel Square, the cornerstone of HALJ Group, has established itself as a dynamic force in the real estate sector. With a focus on sustainability, community engagement, and architectural integrity, Hadia Group is committed to creating spaces that resonate with modern lifestyles and business needs. The group's philosophy centers around quality, sustainability, and excellence, making it a trusted name in the industry.