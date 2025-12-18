Manama, Bahrain – Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been Oversubscribed by 101%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 21st December 2025, and the maturity date is 21st June 2026.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.00% compared to 5.01% of the previous issue on 23rd November 2025.

The approximate average price for the issue was 97.534%, with the lowest accepted price being 97.462%.

This is issue No. 2100 (ISIN BH0001EL7ED5) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.