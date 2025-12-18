Ajman, United Arab Emirates – The Digital Extension has been designed to provide customers with seamless access to essential banking services through a smart, technology-enabled environment, supporting greater efficiency and convenience while maintaining the highest standards of service quality and Shariah compliance. The initiative reflects Ajman Bank’s strategic focus on modernising service delivery and responding to evolving customer expectations for speed, accessibility, and ease of use.

Through the Digital Extension, customers can instantly open accounts using an iPad-enabled onboarding service, access smart digital assistance, and complete a range of key banking transactions digitally. Available services include the issuance of IBAN certificates, liability and clearance certificates, reference letters, bank statements, and SWIFT message confirmations, as well as requests to update personal information such as email addresses and mobile numbers. Customers can also submit postponement requests, all through a streamlined digital journey.

Commenting on the launch, Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking at Ajman Bank, said:

"The launch of our Digital Extension represents a practical step forward in how Ajman Bank delivers services to its customers. Our focus is on simplifying everyday banking, reducing processing time, and ensuring customers can complete essential transactions efficiently, while maintaining strong governance, security, and Shariah compliance."

The Digital Extension integrates automation and smart technologies to guide customers through their banking needs, enabling faster turnaround times, greater consistency, and an enhanced overall experience. The initiative complements Ajman Bank’s physical branch network and supports its broader transformation agenda across digital services and operational processes.

Faizal Kundil added: "Digital transformation at Ajman Bank is centered on creating solutions that add real value for customers. The Digital Extension strengthens our ability to serve customers more effectively, while reinforcing our long-term commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer-centric banking".

Mohammed Mardas, Head of Distribution at Ajman Bank, said: "The Digital Extension reflects a fundamental shift in how retail banking services are delivered. Customers today expect immediacy, clarity, and autonomy, whether they are opening an account, requesting documentation, or managing everyday banking needs. By bringing together instant account opening, smart digital assistance, and a comprehensive suite of self-service transactions, we are enabling customers to complete key procedures seamlessly, without dependency on physical counters or manual processes".

The launch of the Digital Extension aligns with Ajman Bank’s continued investments in digital infrastructure and service innovation, supporting its role as a forward-looking Islamic financial institution contributing to the UAE’s digital economy.

About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman

Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury segments.