Jamal Living has announced plans for a new residential development in Al Barsha, marking its latest step in a growth strategy defined by on-time delivery and a focus on build quality.

With more than 30 years of experience across the UAE, Jordan, and Qatar, Jamal Living has delivered over 1,200 residential units, with over 20 projects completed or ongoing, maintaining a consistent 98% track record of on-time delivery. As a boutique developer, the company prioritises quality over scale, maintaining close oversight across every stage of the development lifecycle.

The upcoming launch follows sustained progress at Solen Residence, where construction continues to advance in line with planned timelines. The project reflects the developer’s focus on execution, on-site performance, and consistency.

Solen Residence has now reached 10% completion, with construction progressing in line with its original delivery timeline.

At a time when segments of the market experienced delays, Solen Residence continued progressing without interruption, quietly reinforcing Jamal Living’s reliability where it matters most: on site. Exclusively presented by betterhomes, the project stands as a clear example of a developer that follows through, even in changing conditions.

“There will always be shifts in any market,” said Mohammad Yasin, Chairman at Jamal Living. “Our approach has been built around long-term planning and disciplined execution, ensuring we can move with clarity and maintain momentum regardless of external conditions.”

Jamal Living’s developments are shaped by a long-term perspective, with a focus on liveability, material quality, and considered design. Each project is approached with a clear sense of intent, balancing detail, durability, and overall value.

The new Al Barsha development is expected to reflect these principles, introducing a thoughtfully positioned residential offering within one of Dubai’s established communities. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

As Dubai’s real estate market continues to evolve, Jamal Living’s latest announcement signals steady, forward-looking activity from developers focused on consistency and disciplined growth.