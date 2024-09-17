Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JAGGAER has announced that Knorr-Bremse, the world market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical systems for rail and commercial vehicles, has chosen JAGGAER’s software to support its comprehensive project to digitalise supplier communication.

Knorr-Bremse’s goal is to make collaboration with suppliers more transparent and efficient and to further optimise compliance in lieu of increasing requirements and regulations. Knorr-Bremse plans a phased implementation, introducing and verifying numerous functionalities in the areas of purchasing, quality, and supply chain at defined pilot locations before rolling them out globally to all sites. The challenge for Knorr-Bremse during the implementation project lies in migrating several thousand suppliers worldwide and harmonising many heterogeneous processes.

Andreas Piehl, Specialist for Tools & Processes Procurement at Knorr-Bremse Rail Division, said: "One of the main challenges of software solutions for direct procurement is reliably and comprehensively mapping the complex needs of this area. Due to its tailored and end-user-friendly solutions, the Source-to-Pay suite from JAGGAER prevailed.

"We quickly realised that JAGGAER had the right expertise. Our requirements were immediately understood, and the team offered us both technological and professional alignment with what we needed," said Piehl.

Building on this, an extensive test run was conducted in the final decision round, where over 40 users from all Knorr-Bremse locations worldwide – from dispatchers to directors – tested the practicality of the last two solutions within a test environment. User feedback was one of the primary decision factors that favoured JAGGAER. In addition to the focus on direct procurement and the extensive functional coverage, the clear and easy-to-understand test environment was decisive. Furthermore, JAGGAER convinced Knorr-Bremse with the global and functional scalability of its solutions.

Going forward, the JAGGAER ONE suite will be used at Knorr-Bremse Rail Division, including modules such as Direct Supplier Management, Direct Supplier Performance, Direct Document Management, Direct Sourcing, Spend Analytics, and Multi ERP for seamless integration of all globally used ERP systems.

Christian Keck, Vice President Global Supply Chain Management at Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH, added: "The commercial vehicle division will implement further modules in the areas of Quality and Supply Chain Management to enhance digitalisation."

The goal is to implement an advanced platform that ensures global transparent communication and strategic collaboration with suppliers. JAGGAER will contribute to standardising numerous supplier management processes while driving efficiency through automation.

This includes creating a Single Source of Truth for the central provision and transmission of all important data, documentation, and certifications. This enables Knorr-Bremse to eliminate previous redundancies and optimise daily and campaign-based communication across locations, from processes like supplier onboarding, sharing performance data such as delivery reliability, to standard templates for tendering processes and seamless audit-proof documentation for procurement decisions.

Moreover, JAGGAER solutions significantly improve collaboration with suppliers, allowing them to manage their master data independently, providing a central platform for exchanging and approving documents like material drawings or directly viewing certificates regarding compliance with legal regulations.

"From now on, everything will run uniformly worldwide through one system, creating great added value for all parties involved. Among other things, key processes will be accelerated, and communication between us and suppliers will become even more efficient," concluded Piehl.

Justin Sadler-Smith, Senior Vice President Europe at JAGGAER, said: "We are very pleased that, after such an intensive selection process, a global player like Knorr-Bremse awarded JAGGAER the contract and that user feedback supported our solutions.

“Direct procurement brings specific challenges, so it is all the more gratifying to know that the Knorr-Bremse team and users trust our expertise."

