Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JAGGAER, a global leader in procurement software, has officially launched JAI — a new AI-powered assistant designed to make the daily work of buying goods and services faster, smarter, and less frustrating.

Early results from customers who have already been using JAI tell a striking story: an expected 50% reduction in support tickets in year-one, time savings across more than 40 different workflows. And in some cases, adoption growing by as much as 1,000% week-on-week, as employees quickly discover how useful it is.

Think of JAI as a knowledgeable colleague who is always available, knows your company's purchasing rules inside and out, and can answer any question about your spending, suppliers, or contracts in seconds. No waiting, no help desk tickets, no switching between systems.

Most companies struggle with the same problem: employees asking basic questions like "Do I need approval to buy this?" or "Who is our preferred supplier for office equipment?” Today, those questions often mean opening a ticket, waiting for a response, and interrupting someone's day. JAI fixes that.

Employees simply type their question in plain language, in any of 28 languages and JAI gives them an accurate, policy-compliant answer immediately. It knows your company's rules because it is grounded specifically on your own documents and data, not on the internet at large. That means the answers it gives are relevant, reliable, and based on your actual policies. It also respects the same security and access controls already in place in the JAGGAER system, meaning people only see what they are supposed to see.

Beyond answering questions, JAI can also dig deep into spending data to surface insights that used to take analysts hours to pull together. Things like identifying where money is being spent outside approved channels, which suppliers carry the most risk, or where costs could be reduced.

JAI is available today and can be set up on the same day a company decides to use it.

"Procurement has always been about making smart decisions with limited time and information. JAI changes that equation entirely. It is embedded into the core platform and actually earns trust — it knows your business, respects your rules, and gives you answers you can act on. This is just the beginning," said Andrew Roszko, CEO, JAGGAER.

About JAGGAER:

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce. www.jaggaer.com