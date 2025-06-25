Dubai, United Arab Emirates – JAGGAER has introduced to customers and partners its latest bold leap forward in enterprise procurement transformation. JAI, pronounced “Jay”, an intelligent human-guided AI orchestrator, provides next-level guidance and navigation, but also offers a critical opportunity to deliver new value. JAI is more than an assistant; JAI is an insightful partner for procurement teams.

As agentic AI is beginning to reshape global commerce, JAGGAER has reimagined the relationship between procurement and technology. JAI is part of JAGGAER One and an evolution of JAGGAER Assist. JAI is an embedded conversational chatbot powered by LLMs, incorporating Q&A capabilities, PO invoice anomaly detection and Gen AI drafting & summarization with new, more powerful orchestration. With JAI customers will experience intuitive and efficient end-user experiences across the platform – all with an equally important “Human in the Loop”.

JAGGAER customers can start using JAI Assist today, a conversational assistant with contextual coaching that streamlines procurement by answering questions, guiding navigation, and initiating tasks like RFP creation and supplier evaluation. Looking further ahead into 2025, JAI Copilot will offer advanced contextual support, identifying outliers and suggesting actions, with real-time guidance across sourcing, contracting, and supplier management saving hours of analysis – followed by JAI Autopilot, the no code/low code agentic platform for autonomously managing complex procurement workflows to elevate strategic decision-making. This pragmatic evolution offers JAGGAER customers speed and scale they can trust.

While previous releases delivered self-service help, knowledge retrieval, and the ability to trigger workflows using natural language, JAGGAER is taking AI capabilities a step further. Beginning this fall, JAI will offer the full orchestration of intelligent features by developing agent orchestrators to handle tasks like forecasting, spend management, cash flow management, contract management, and RFx automation, into a unified, conversational, and outcome-driven experience.

JAI has been designed to revolutionize how users engage, decide, and deliver outcomes. While to date AI agents have been mainly able to execute tasks such as PO match and supplier outreach end-to-end, JAI is able to orchestrate those agents in copilot mode with its human users, toward a business goal. JAI thus is a trusted digital advisor that coordinates across domain agents—be it sourcing, contracting, or category strategy. The JAGGAER AI roadmap sees JAI evolve into an autopilot, enabling truly autonomous procurement thanks to their ability to execute adaptive as well as deterministic workflows independently, while users act as high-level overseers and decision-makers.

“Today, we’re not launching a feature—we’re activating the intelligence foundation for JAGGAER’s future”, says Jon Lawrence, Chief Product Officer at JAGGAER. “This isn’t about adding AI to procurement. It’s about transforming procurement into an intelligent system—one that learns, adapts, and gets better with every decision. JAI is how we’ll scale expertise, accelerate outcomes, and unlock a new era of value for our customers.”

Customers are invited to reach out JAGGAER to be part of this revolution and join the Early Access program for co-innovation.

