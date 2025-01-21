According to research, the Supply Chain Management Software market in Saudi Arabia is estimated to reach US$58.31m by 2029

Leveraging JAGGAER's intelligent Source-to-Pay and supplier collaboration platform, the partnership with TForce will support Saudi Arabia's digital transformation objectives

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JAGGAER, a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, has announced a strategic partnership with Saudi-based company Technology Force of Communication and Information Technology (TForce), which will see the delivery of improved digital procurement and supply chain solutions for organisations throughout the country.

Underscoring the importance of the new partnership is the latest research from global data and business intelligence platform Statista, which has highlighted that the supply chain management software market in Saudi Arabia is projected to reach US$45.70m in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.99% until 2029, resulting in a market value of US$53.31 million.

According to the data, a key trend in the Supply Chain Management Software market in Saudi Arabia is the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, which offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Hany Mosbeh, Senior Vice President – Middle East and Africa, JAGGAER, said, “These figures and data underscore the surge in demand we are seeing for our products in Saudi Arabia as companies increasingly look to enhance operational efficiency through streamlining their operations.

"In partnership with TForce, which has a strong understanding of the local market, we will be able to support these forward-thinking organisations, helping them achieve procurement excellence and giving them a competitive advantage, aligning closely with the ambitious goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

The partnership will leverage JAGGAER's intelligent Source-to-Pay and supplier collaboration platform to support Saudi Arabia's digital transformation objectives through JAGGAER’s AI-driven insights, enabling real-time risk management, optimised spending and efficient decision-making, enhancing resilience across supply chains.

Through end-to-end automation, JAGGAER helps to reduce manual workloads, streamline operations, and support Saudi organisations in becoming an entirely digitised, highly productive economy.

Muneer AlKubaisi, CEO, TForce, stated, “By integrating our expertise with JAGGAER’s procurement capabilities, we can offer enhanced tools and insights to transform how organisations manage their supply chains. We are now ideally positioned to create a robust, data-enabled procurement environment, fuelling Saudi Arabia’s vision for a digitally empowered future.”

The Kingdom, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, is reshaping its procurement landscape, setting new standards in supply chain innovation and resilience. Through transformative initiatives across multiple sectors, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a regional leader in digital transformation and strategic procurement by establishing a foundation for economic diversification and sustainable growth.Martin Hayles - Global Senior VP of Alliances and Partner Strategy, JAGGAER, added, "This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to clients. JAGGAER and TForce are fostering a more sustainable and agile procurement landscape, enabling Saudi businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital economy and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s broader economic and technological transformation."

About JAGGAER: Procurement’s intelligent source-to-pay and supplier collaboration platform.

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organisations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

About Technology Force of Communication and Information Technology (TForce)

Since 2014, TFORCE has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital age. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia with a presence in Egypt, India, and Sudan, we deliver transformative solutions tailored to help organizations achieve their digital transformation goals.

Partnering with global technology leaders, TFORCE ensures access to cutting-edge solutions, from IT modernization to streamlined procurement processes. Our TFORCE Marketplace simplifies tech acquisition with:

Instant Quotations for quick, informed decisions.

for quick, informed decisions. Seamless Procurement through an intuitive online platform.

With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and customer success, TFORCE is redefining how businesses approach digital transformation.