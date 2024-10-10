Dubai, UAE: Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has reinforced its position as a global leader in trade and logistics by winning five major awards at the fDi Global Free Zones of the Year 2024 awards including being ranked 1st in the overall global list of free zones.

Jafza achieved the top placement in addition to being named Industrial Zone of the Year and Top Sustainable Zone in both the global and Middle East categories. The awards highlight Jafza's ability to create an environment that fosters industrial innovation while advancing sustainable practices.

The fDi Global Free Zones of the Year awards are among the most respected accolades in the free zone industry, and this year's edition was highly competitive, with 63 entries from free zones around the world. Jafza stood out due to its significant infrastructure investments, sustainability focus, and capacity to attract diverse, high-value customers.

The Industrial Zone of the Year award recognises Jafza's strength in supporting global manufacturing and logistics operations, with over 10,700 businesses based in the free zone, contributing substantially to Dubai's industrial output. The Top Sustainable Zone award reflects Jafza's commitment to sustainability, including its target of achieving net zero by 2050. Jafza has implemented the Middle East’s biggest rooftop solar project to install 158,000 solar panels, which saves 48,000 tons of emissions per year while producing more than 30% of Jafza's annual electricity requirements.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: "As Jafza approaches its 40th anniversary, I’m proud to reflect on the legacy we’ve built in driving global trade and industry. Over the decades, Jafza has evolved to meet the changing dynamics of global commerce and maintained its leadership in fostering innovation and sustainable growth. From expanding critical infrastructure to pioneering advanced technologies, our efforts have consistently supported Dubai’s D33 economic agenda, empowering businesses and making substantial contributions to Dubai’s economy. We remain dedicated to growing with the same passion that fuelled our past successes, working together to shape the future of global trade."

Jafza's success is driven by strategic initiatives that enhance its appeal to global businesses. Its integrated logistics network offers seamless solutions for industries, such as the automotive and food and beverage sectors. In addition, Jafza provides specialised warehousing and manufacturing facilities to support a diverse range of sectors.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: "These awards highlight the effectiveness of our approach to infrastructure investment and sustainability. By aligning with the latest industry trends, listening to the needs of our customers and maintaining a focus on efficiency, we have built a foundation that benefits our tenants. Our goal remains clear: to continue driving innovation and sustainable growth."

The fDi Global Free Zones of the Year awards, organised by fDi Intelligence, were judged by a panel of experts in special economic zones (SEZs) and foreign direct investment. This year's awards assessed free zones across various categories, such as Industrial, Knowledge, Innovation, and Rising Star Zones, with Jafza excelling in multiple areas.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 10,000 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.