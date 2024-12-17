Jadeer Group managed to achieve its targets as regards sales and implementation in its projects during the year 2024.

Engineer Mahmoud Abu Al -Khair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jadeer Group, revealed that the company has developed an integrated plan to expand in the Egyptian market during 2025 as well as concluding many strategic partnerships with global and local entities to provide the highest level of integrated services in the company's projects.

He explained that the company will announce, during 2025, the launch of a new project in the Egyptian market in one of the most distinguished sites, as the project will provide a new and innovative product that contributes value to the Egyptian market, a primary goal for Jadeer Group in its projects.

Engineer Mahmoud Abu Al -Khair said that Jadeer Group accomplished the launch of new stages with its existing projects during 2025, including the Garnet residence project in New Cairo, which managed to draw the attention of customers and achieved the fully targeted sales during 2024.

He explained that the project achieved 5 billion pounds in contractual sales in less than 6 months from 2024, where a few units were launched in the project in the first quarter of the year, and other units were launched during the month of September.

The Garnet residence project is located on an area of 14 acres in the Northern Investors Area in New Cairo near the Northern Ninety Street. It is a project that features a special location near the most famous landmarks of New Cairo and next to the largest projects and is characterized by providing a real estate product that meets the needs of customers and aims to create an integrated urban community by means of adhering to a set of principles on which Jadeer Group is based, such as building a premium brand that meets the demands of the customer.

The Garnet residence Project is an integrated urban project that consists of residential buildings with 6 floors in addition to a commercial mall, hotel apartments and various services. The built-up area of the project is 18 % of the total land area, providing significantly varied green spaces.

Engineer Mahmoud Abu Al -Khair added that during 2025, Jadeer Group aims to achieve contractual sales of 10 billion pounds.

Jadeer Group Chairman unveiled the company's intention to conclude a strategic partnership with one of the major brands to manage hotel apartments in the Garnet residence project.

He also added that the company adopts, during 2025, a major marketing plan that focuses on expanding the promotion of Jadeer Group projects outside Egypt, either by participating in external exhibitions or concluding strategic partnerships with international real estate marketing companies in order to gain a base of Egyptian clients abroad and foreigners interested in buying real estate in Egypt .

On the Jadeer Group projects in the New Administrative Capital, Eng. Mahmoud Abu Al -Khair said that the company is working in full swing in projects and achieving the highest implementation rates.

Jadeer Group was established in 2006 and began its contracting activity and managed to implement major projects for the benefit of senior government agencies as well as senior private sector companies.

With it acquiring more experiences, the company made a decision back in 2010 to expand the real estate development sector and worked in that important sector in parallel with its continued construction and construction activities. The company continued to implement projects in New Cairo and its activities in the real estate development sector grew in 2017, as Jadeer Group implemented more than 70 projects in New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed and the sixth of October City through its executive arm, Grow Contracting and Construction.