Johannesburg: The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Industry Measurement Dashboard has revealed that Jacaranda FM has emerged as the leading radio station for online audiences in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for the second quarter of 2024. According to the IAB’s data, Jacaranda FM attracted an impressive 5.64 million users to its website from April through June.

Jacaranda FM’s website offers a comprehensive online experience, allowing visitors to stream the station live, access an in-depth news platform featuring the latest news stories, sports updates, and entertainment news. Additionally, the site provides information on the station’s heartwarming Good Morning Angels initiative, competitions, events, and award-winning audio-on-demand content.

“We are thrilled to see such a positive response from our online audience,” says Deirdre King, Managing Director at Jacaranda FM. “This achievement underscores our commitment to providing engaging and relevant content across all platforms. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do, and we are dedicated to continuously enhancing their experience with us.”

Jacaranda FM’s strong online presence reflects its ongoing efforts to connect with its audience in meaningful ways, ensuring that listeners can access their favourite content anytime, anywhere. The station’s blend of music, news, and community-focused initiatives continues to resonate with a diverse and growing audience, both on-air and online.

Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2 FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has a bilingual (English and Afrikaans) commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.

Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through streaming audio on www.jacarandafm.com or the Jacaranda FM App. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping, as well as sporting and social events.

Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 19 years. The station engages with over 4 million people across their platforms monthly, and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.