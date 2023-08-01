Two big brands, Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa join hands to elevate businesswomen in South Africa by helping her refine HerPerfectPitch and win over R1 million in business assistance this Women’s month.

Johannesburg | Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa are calling on all female entrepreneurs who have been in business for no less than 1 year to enter Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch 2023. This competition offers a chance to win a life-changing prize and gain valuable business experience.

To elevate female entrepreneurs in the spirit of Women’s month, Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa have launched Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch 2023 for the second year in a row. The beloved radio station with over 1,2 million listeners and Access Bank continue to champion the women of Mzansi by giving them the tools and resources to break boundaries.

“To enter, women can head to www.jacarandafm.com to tell us what their business is about, why their business is important, how it gives back to the community, and what help they think their business needs to see their business purpose come to life” says Deirdre King, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM and architect of #HerPerfectPitch. A complete company profile including more detail about the business, the staff compliment, and a business plan should also be included in the submission.

The banking and entertainment leaders are the first to collaborate to create a meaningful campaign with tangible business assistance to Womenpreneurs by perfecting their ‘elevator pitch’ and taking their business to the next level by winning a prize package worth over R1 million.

“As a women-led business we understand the unique challenges faced by businesswomen. By sharing our expertise and providing women with a platform to refine their business and possibly win a once in a lifetime prize, Access Bank has joined Jacaranda FM to elevate Womenpreneurs.” Says Sugendhree Reddy, CEO of Access Bank.

Each panellist will share varying yet business-critical advice with these women. Dierdre King will unpack the business model from a leadership point of view, and Jane Ruinard will share insight into the commercial aspects of their business.

THE WINNER

The R1 million worth of shared prizes includes:

R500 000 in Radio airtime on Jacaranda FM where your adverts will be crafted and shared with 1.3 million listeners.

R100 000 in cash with an investment guide to help you invest from Access Bank

360° support for your business in the months to come. The winning entrepreneur will also win a 6-week mentorship.

A tailor-made business model.

Presenter training.

PR and Digital consultation

RUNNER UP

The runner up will receive R75 000 in cash with an investment guide to help you invest from Access Bank

THIRD PLACE

The third- placed entrant will receive R50 000 in cash with an investment guide to help you invest from Access Bank

TOP 10

The Top 10 finalists will each receive R100 000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM and R50 000 educational study voucher from Access Bank.

Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch will invite the Top 30 finalists to a special networking event where the two prominent brands will actively engage with the Womenpreneur community. Jacaranda FM and Access Bank are proud to celebrate the achievements of Womenpreneurs and this event will shine a spotlight on successful women-led businesses, sharing their inspiring stories to motivate and inspire others.

“As a family-centric Radio station, we know just how pivotal women and mothers are to their families’ success. Last year we learned that mentorship was as important to the business women as the prize money, and this year we have created an experience that combines both in a big way!” comments King

HOW TO ENTER

Head on over to www.jacarandafm.com to enter electronically between 1 to 31 August 2023. Complete the form and upload your documents. If you are successful, you will be notified that you are in the Top 30 Womenpreneurs and invited to a breakfast networking event with a special guest speaker. The Top 10 successful women will be invited to the judging event that will take place on 19 October in the pitching den.

The winner announcement will be at a Gala dinner on 2 November 2023. Entries are now open and will officially close on 31 August. For more details, visit www.jacarandafm.com.

About Jacaranda FM

Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2 FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has a bilingual (English and Afrikaans) commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.

Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through streaming audio on www.jacarandafm.com or the Jacaranda FM App. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping, as well as sporting and social events.

Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 17 years. The station engages with over 4 million people across their platforms monthly, and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.

About Access Bank

Access Bank Plc. is a leading full-service commercial Bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 12 countries, and 31 million customers. The Bank employs 28,000 people in its operations in Nigeria and has subsidiaries in Sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom (with a branch in Dubai, UAE) and representative offices in China, Lebanon, and India.

Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998, Access Bank is a diversified financial institution that combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise and proven risk management and capital management capabilities. The Bank serves its various markets through four business segments: Retail, Business, Commercial, and Corporate. The Bank has over 900,000 shareholders (including several Nigerian and International Institutional Investors) and has enjoyed what is arguably Africa's most successful banking growth trajectory in the last twelve years. Following its merger with Diamond Bank in March 2019, Access Bank became one of Africa’s largest retail banks by retail customer base.

Website: https://southafrica.accessbankplc.com/

