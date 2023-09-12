These openings follow partnership agreements with the building owners and investors, who have invested in the IWG platform to create a branded flexible workspace in their building

With these additional new centre openings, IWG will operate a total of ten locations in Oman

The locations are a key milestone in IWG’s plan to add 1,000 new centres globally over the next year

IWG, the world's leading flexible office space provider, announced the expansion of its network with the opening of three new locations in Oman. Underpinning IWG's commitment to offering state-of-the-art workspaces and the latest hybrid work solutions to businesses and professionals in the region, these new centres will be located at Squadra in Duqm, Al Fardan Heights in Ghala, and Pearl Square in Muscat Hills.

This August, IWG announced its highest-ever half-year revenue in its 34-year history, due to the rapid adoption of the hybrid model by companies of all sizes worldwide. The ‘big bang of hybrid working’ has also seen extraordinary growth in the number of IWG centres, with 400 new locations signed in the first half of 2023. Members are able to access all 3,500 locations in more than 120 countries, with business services available via the IWG app.

IWG's latest venture at Squadra, opening this September, marks its entry into the rising city of Duqm in partnership with Squarda for Investments and Real Estate Services LLC. Situated 500km south of Muscat, Duqm is a great location to establish further footprint in Oman, with the city characterised by its progressive environment and significant economic potential. The new Regus location spans 903 sqm and offers an inspiring workspace to focus, connect, and collaborate with colleagues, clients, and other like-minded businesses.

Mr. Abdel Fattah Joudi said: "As Business partners of Regus Squadra in Duqm, we're thrilled to be part of IWG's ambitious expansion in Oman. This collaboration not only enriches our building with a world-class flexible workspace but also contributes to the economic growth and modern work culture of Duqm. We're confident that our state-of-the-art facilities will serve as a catalyst for innovation and productivity for businesses and professionals in the region."

Muscat is one of Oman’s fastest growing regional locations. Demand for workspaces in the city has performed strongly, with the number of enquiries for space in IWG locations continuing to sharply increase. The central position of the new Regus Al Fardan Heights in Muscat is a prime 979 sqm location in an award-winning building for its concept design and environmental practices. Providing facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces, the new centre is scheduled to open January 2024.

In addition to these new arrivals, IWG is further expanding its network in the heart of Muscat with the launch of Pearl Square. Expected to open its doors in early 2024, the Regus centre will provide 779 sqm of premium workspace designed to foster productivity and collaboration.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Oman with these latest openings. As important business hubs, Duqm and Muscat are fantastic places for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work with our esteemed partners to develop the Regus brand under management agreements that will add a cutting-edge workspaces to their buildings.

“Our openings in Oman comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

These strategic expansions are part of IWG's ongoing commitment to providing flexible workspace solutions tailored to the evolving needs of businesses and professionals. With a diverse range of options and locations, IWG empowers individuals and companies to work more efficiently and effectively, regardless of their size or industry.

IWG’s multi-brand expansion strategy across the Middle East is designed to appeal to every type of business and entrepreneur. IWG creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

