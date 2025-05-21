Imkan, a leading global master developer based in Abu Dhabi, has entered into a strategic partnership with Saal.ai, a national leader in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data technologies, for integrating advanced AI and digital technologies across its value chain.

Unveiled at the ongoing "Make it in the Emirates" event, the collaboration will deliver smarter, faster, and more sustainable living experiences by deploying cutting-edge digital solutions that empower developers to design more intelligently, streamline operations, and make faster, evidence-based decisions - all aligned with the UAE’s broader vision for technological leadership and sustainable growth.

By leveraging Saal.ai’s cutting-edge platforms, Imkan is set to enhance design optimisation, streamline operations, and offer hyper-personalized customer engagement, said the company in a statement.

This approach enables the delivery of future-ready living environments equipped with IoT and smart infrastructure, paving the way for next-generation communities.

It is the first real estate developer in the region employing this advanced technology for compliance automation. This intelligent automation ensures consistency in regulatory compliance, eliminates manual bottlenecks, and enhances project delivery timelines, it stated.

CEO Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri said: "This forward-thinking partnership demonstrates how technology can drive real, measurable impact in our sector."

"By leveraging the power of AI and data, we are not only optimising delivery timelines and costs and reducing human error, but we are also ensuring that our developments set new benchmarks for quality, compliance, and future readiness," he stated.

Vikraman Poduval, the CEO of Saal.ai, said: "As the UAE continues to lead the region in digital transformation and AI innovation, we are proud to be partnering with Imkan to empower the Future of Intelligence Living."

"We at SAAL are passionate about capitalising the Technology for the good at large, this partnership is an example of our solutions to optimizing the real estate development cycle and the project cost, while preparing for the Internet of Things for the future ready smart homes," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

