UAE’s leading ultra-luxury real estate developer AHS Properties has announced the launch of its landmark waterfront development - Casa AHS - valued at $750 million.

Set along the prestigious Dubai Water Canal, the project redefines elite urban living with a curated collection of exceptional residences.

The development will offer 32 ultra-luxury residences, including Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, and Sky Palaces, with sizes ranging from 5,088 to 29,700 sq. ft.

Each residence features private elevators opening directly into lavish living rooms, private infinity-edge pools that seamlessly blend with the canal’s serene waters, jacuzzis, and expansive terraces for both tranquil relaxation and sophisticated entertaining.

Casa AHS is designed as a rare blend of architectural brilliance and branded elegance. The project is crafted by acclaimed architect Shaun Killa, with interiors by the renowned HBA Residential - redefining grandeur with expansive layouts, double-height ceilings (up to 12m), and awe-inspiring views of the Dubai Water Canal and Safa Park.

On the launch, Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties, said: "With Casa AHS, we are creating more than just homes, we are curating a lifestyle that is deeply refined, emotionally resonant, and globally admired."

"This launch is a continuation of our mission to elevate luxury living in Dubai and offer our clients rare, statement-making properties in prime waterfront locations," he noted.

According to Sajwani, residents will enjoy a host of five-star amenities, including a private lounge and resident workspace, a tranquil spa and wellness oasis, and 24/7 concierge services accessible via a resident-only app.

Additional offerings include exclusive access to a curated ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) network, chauffeured limousine services and round-the-clock housekeeping. Each residence also comes with fully enclosed private garages, electric vehicle charging stations, dedicated bicycle storage, and secured private storage rooms, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

