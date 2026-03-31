Aswan, Egypt: Egypt has taken another step in extending its technology ecosystem beyond the capital, as the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) concluded the Aswan Bootcamp Series program in partnership with Plug and Play, supporting 61 startups across Upper Egypt.

Several of the participating companies have collectively secured investments estimated at EGP 200 million, a signal of growing investor confidence in a new generation of entrepreneurs emerging from the country’s southern governorates.

The closing event, held at the Digital Egypt Innovation Hub (Creativa) in Aswan, brought together senior officials and ecosystem leaders, including Eng. Amr Lashin, Governor of Aswan; Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, Chief Executive of ITIDA; Prof. Loay Saad El-Din Nasrat, Acting President of Aswan University; and Ms Karima El Hakim, Partner Africa at Plug and Play Tech Center, alongside entrepreneurs, founders, and innovation stakeholders.

The program forms part of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s broader strategy to foster entrepreneurship and expand opportunity across Egypt’s governorates, with a particular focus on building a more geographically inclusive innovation economy.

From Pilot to Proof Point

Launched in November 2024 by ITIDA in partnership with Plug and Play and in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the program was designed to support around 60 technology startups through a series of specialized bootcamps.

During implementation, shifts in international development cooperation resulted in the suspension of external funding. Yet demand for the program—reflected in more than 150 applications from across Upper Egypt—and the successful completion of three phases prompted ITIDA to assume full funding responsibility, ensuring its continuation through to completion.

The decision underscored both institutional commitment and a growing confidence in the region’s entrepreneurial potential.

Investment and Impact

Delivered through an intensive model combining technical training and mentorship from industry experts, the program supported 61 startups from Aswan and neighboring governorates.

The results have been tangible: several participating companies have secured investments estimated at EGP 200 million, reflecting both increasing market readiness and the ability of these ventures to attract capital at scale.

A Strategic Bet on Startups

“This is not simply the conclusion of a program,” said Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA. “It is a demonstration of a broader national direction—one that places startup growth and entrepreneurial empowerment at the center of economic development, particularly in Upper Egypt, where the potential to build globally competitive companies is significant.”

He added that supporting technology startups and IT-enabled ventures remains a core pillar of ITIDA’s strategy to develop Egypt’s ICT sector, describing such companies as “key drivers of sustainable innovation and long-term competitiveness.”

El-Zaher also pointed to the role of international partnerships, noting that collaboration with global accelerators such as Plug and Play has been instrumental in connecting Egyptian startups to markets, expertise, and investment networks.

For her part, Ms. Karima El Hakim, Partner Africa at Plug and Play Tech Center, described the initiative as “a compelling example of effective public–private collaboration,” highlighting the progress made by participating startups and their readiness to engage with global investors.

Voices from the Ecosystem

The closing event featured a series of panel discussions examining the intersection of technology, regulation, and entrepreneurship. A key session, titled “Building Inclusive Financial Systems through Technology and Regulation,” explored how digital innovation and policy frameworks can expand financial inclusion and unlock growth opportunities for startups.

Participating companies also presented their journeys—detailing challenges, milestones, and the evolution of their business models—offering a window into the realities of building startups outside traditional urban centres.

The event concluded with a discussion titled “Cairo Founders,” which reflected on scaling strategies, market entry challenges, and pathways to investment.

Building the Infrastructure of Innovation

ITIDA’s efforts are anchored in a broader ambition to position Egypt as a global hub for technology and innovation. Central to this is a comprehensive support ecosystem spanning the full startup lifecycle—from early-stage ideation to scaling and market expansion.

This includes initiatives such as InnovEgypt, as well as incubation and acceleration programs designed to equip entrepreneurs with both technical and commercial capabilities.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has established a nationwide network of 24 Digital Egypt Innovation Hubs (Creativa). Through this network, ITIDA currently operates and delivers its services across 19 centres, which serve as local access points for entrepreneurs and help bridge regional gaps in opportunity.

Complementing this infrastructure is the revamped EgyptInnovate platform, a digital gateway connecting startups with investors, mentors, and ecosystem partners, while facilitating access to funding, knowledge, and market intelligence.

Looking Ahead

Building on the momentum generated in Aswan, ITIDA has signaled plans to extend similar programs to the Nile Delta, continuing its push to decentralize innovation and broaden participation in Egypt’s technology economy.

The expansion reflects a longer-term vision: positioning Egypt not only as a center for technology, but as a geographically inclusive ecosystem where innovation can emerge—and scale—from across the country.

Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem has witnessed strong and sustained growth in recent years, driven by a dynamic pipeline of tech startups, increasing venture capital activity, and a supportive policy environment.

The country has emerged as one of the leading startup hubs in the region, supported by a growing network of accelerators, incubators, and innovation centres, as well as a young, tech-savvy talent pool. This momentum has positioned Egypt as an attractive destination for both regional and international investors seeking high-growth opportunities in technology-driven sectors.