Cairo: 'IT Dynamics,' the leading IT provider offering enterprise network solutions, security, collaboration, and data center technologies, proudly announces surpassing a 60% market share in Cisco Meraki Solutions in Egypt. With a strategic expansion into the Gulf region, this marks a transformative moment in the company’s commitment to innovation and growth.

Cisco Meraki is a leading cloud-managed IT solution specializing in networking, security, and application solutions. Renowned for its user-friendly platform and scalable solutions, Cisco Meraki empowers organizations with seamless control and visibility over their network infrastructure.

As the year concludes, Samer Mostafa, Sales Director at 'IT Dynamics,' reports impressive figures: 'As we approach the year's end, the IT Dynamics Group has not only met but tripled last year's figures, securing over 60% of the Cisco Meraki market share. This remarkable feat was accomplished amidst significant challenges, showcasing our ability to overcome obstacles. Looking forward to 2024, we firmly believe that the Egyptian economic situation will improve and thrive in the coming year.

IT Dynamics has been recognized with the SMB award twice and acknowledged as the best partner in North Africa and Levante, a testament to its established excellence. The company’s resilience also shines through in the face of economic challenges and devaluation. As 'IT Dynamics' made significant investments during turbulent times, viewing each crisis as an opportunity for growth and maintaining a steadfast belief in Egypt’s economic potential.

Highlighting the importance of this milestone, Mohamed Mostafa, CEO of 'IT Dynamics,' expresses, “Embarking on this momentous journey into the Gulf region is a testament to IT Dynamics’ unwavering commitment to innovation and growth. The launch of our first office in the UAE in 2023 marks the beginning of a new chapter, while our second office in KSA by the end of 2024 solidifies our dedication to becoming a leading force in the Middle East. This expansion reflects not only our confidence in the potential of the Gulf market but also our belief in the transformative power of technology.”

“IT Dynamics Group’’ and “Cisco” have forged a robust partnership, showcasing the synergy between IT Dynamics Group's expertise and Cisco’s cutting-edge technologies, resulting in a dominant market presence. The strategic alignment between the two entities has not only elevated the quality of services of IT Dynamics but also positioned it as a key player in meeting the evolving demands of the Egyptian market which had a major impact on the company’s success in its expansion to the United Arab Emirates, and in its ambitious plan to cover the entire Gulf region.