Dubai: Isobar UAE, a dentsu company, has secured the digital creative mandate for Hardee’s, the American fast food chain operated by Americana Group across the MENA region. Isobar is now responsible for delivering highly immersive digital campaigns that are memorable and appeal to customers on multiple levels. The agency has been handling the account from its Dubai office.

The relationship spans eight markets, covering digital campaign strategy and ideation for new and existing menu items, cultural events, promotions and more, driving users to their local website and mobile applications.

Hussein Kandil, Regional Marketing Director, Hardee’s said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Isobar, they have continuously demonstrated a very thorough social strategy that takes consideration for local market dynamics and audience insights that help us better cater to our customer’s needs. Having worked with them for the past 8 months, we are certain that the agency will continue to give full support in engaging with our audience and simultaneously contribute to our business goals.”

Commenting on the win, Ziad Ghorayeb, Managing Director, Isobar MENA added, “Working with Hardee’s has been an absolute pleasure and we are excited to formalise our partnership across thre region. It is a fun, exciting brand and the team is enjoying creating digital firsts and captivating experiences for one of the region’s most love food brands. Our strategic approach to content creation with data-driven assets based on consumer journeys continues to guide our communication principles and we look forward to creating some award winning work for Hardee’s in the future.”

-Ends-

For further information please contact: Sara Paye / sara.paye@dentsu.com

About Americana:

Americana Group which is one of the largest food manufacturing and distributing companies in the region. Americana’s restaurant division owns exclusive franchise rights for the management and operation of over 1800 restaurants that represents of some of the world’s leading food & beverage outlets in 13 markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and CIS. Americana‘s food division owns 25 food production sites across the UAE, KSA, Kuwait and Egypt, offering the safest, most reliable, and best quality food.

About Hardee’s:

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, in the United States, runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Freshly Baked Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have nearly 4,000 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 US states and 40 international markets and U.S. overseas territories. For more information about CKE, please visit https://ckefranchise.com/ or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About Isobar:

Isobar is dentsu’s global creative agency focusing on building a differentiated offering around Strategy and Innovation, Product and Experience, Brand Design & Systems and Comms & Content. Isobar crafts distinctive brands and innovative experiences for a connected future. We work on the intersection of brand creativity and experience design to bridge the gap between a brand promise and the experience it offers to customers, employees and communities. Over the last three years, Isobar has won 400 awards, including 6 D&AD Pencils, 7 Cannes Lions with one Gold Lion in the Creative eCommerce category, and was named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies” for the seventh consecutive time. Isobar’s top clients include adidas, Coca-Cola, Enterprise, P&G and Philips.