Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program, a flagship joint initiative designed to nurture entrepreneurial leaders across IsDB Member Countries.

The ceremony took place at the IsDB Headquarters in Jeddah, under the auspices of H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, President of the IsDB. It brought together senior officials, faculty members, program sponsors, distinguished guests, and IsDB Group staff.

Twenty-nine entrepreneurs from 20 IsDB Member Countries successfully completed the program, which included online learning modules as well as rigorous in-person training delivered by MBSC faculty and IsDBI experts.

Eng. Adeeb Al-Aama, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), represented the IsDB President during the ceremony. In his speech, Eng. Al-Aama commended the participants for their dedication and highlighted the strategic importance of supporting young entrepreneurs in driving sustainable development, job creation, and innovation.

The Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program was implemented with sponsorship from three IsDB Group entities, namely the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), and ITFC.

In a speech on behalf of the sponsors, Dr. Khalid Khalafallah, CEO of ICIEC and Acting CEO of ICD, underscored the importance of cross-entity collaboration within the IsDB Group. He emphasized that the sponsorship by the three entities reflects their shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurship as a driver of private-sector growth and social impact.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of the IsDB Institute, emphasized the Institute’s long-term vision of nurturing entrepreneurial capabilities as a catalyst for development and economic resilience across Member Countries. He noted that the strong partnership between the IsDB Institute and MBSC stands as a model of effective collaboration, combining academic excellence with development impact to serve the needs of Member Countries.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Executive Dean of MBSC, commended the graduates for their high engagement, intellectual curiosity, and determination. He reaffirmed MBSC’s commitment to equipping emerging leaders with world-class entrepreneurial capabilities rooted in rigorous academic standards and practical skills.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Graduate Representatives, Ms. Ahd Abu Alrob and Mr. Nurgozha Kaliaskarov, who shared their reflections on the program’s potential transformative impact and highlighted the diversity and collective strength of the cohort.

The event concluded with a Faculty Perspective delivered by Dr. Muhammad Azam Roomi, Program Director and Professor at MBSC, who praised the participants’ resilience and entrepreneurial mindset. He emphasized that the program’s success reflects not only the curriculum but also the collaborative spirit between MBSC, IsDBI, and the IsDB Group entities.

Throughout the program, participants received advanced training in entrepreneurial strategy, innovation, leadership, negotiation, business modeling, and financial management. They also benefited from mentorship, team-based exercises, and practical assignments designed to strengthen real-world decision-making and problem-solving skills.

The graduation ceremony also highlighted the formation by the cohort of a joint entrepreneurial alliance, initiated by the participants, to foster long-term collaboration, knowledge sharing, and partnerships. Additionally, participants will apply their expertise in social impact measurement to evaluate the program’s effect on entrepreneurial ventures across Member Countries.

The IsDB Institute and MBSC reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen their strategic partnership and expand future cohorts of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program, thereby advancing their joint mission to empower entrepreneurs and foster innovation-led, sustainable development.

About the IsDB Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://isdbinstitute.org/

About MBSC:

Located in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban center that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh. The school delivers practical, hands-on experiential learning designed to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.