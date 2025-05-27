Manama, Bahrain — Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced the sale of its entire stake in Citykart, one of India’s fastest-growing value retailers focused on Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, to TPG NewQuest and A91 Partners. It represents the fifth full exit from the firm’s India Consumer Growth Portfolio (ICGP) and the sixth liquidity event for the India franchise in the past 32 months.

The operating scale-up has seen the store network expand dramatically from 37 to 137 stores. This leads to an estimated revenue of INR 8.8 billion (about US $102 million) for FY 2025. This growth is mirrored by a matching growth in EBITDA, with sustained industry leading margins. It has consistently delivered profitability while building core functions, strengthening governance, and attracting strong talent across leadership and mid-management levels.

Furthermore, Investcorp has been instrumental in fostering a strategic partnership with founder Sudhanshu Agarwal, focusing on building a professional second line, integrating the W-Mart acquisition, revitalising under-performing stores, and optimising sourcing and inventory processes.

Gaurav Sharma, Partner & Head of India Investments at Investcorp, said: “Citykart was the very first deal we executed after formally entering India in 2019, and it epitomizes our strategy of backing category-defining, founder-led businesses in high-growth segments. Today’s outcome underscores our ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while supporting India’s consumption story.”

Yusef al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution at Investcorp, commented: "Partnering with the Citykart team to triple the store base, steer the business through the pandemic and still outperform our underwriting is immensely satisfying. We thank all stakeholders and are confident that TPG NewQuest and A91 will help Citykart accelerate its next growth phase.”

Other recent realizations besides Citykart include the sale of its stake in luggage maker Safari Industries, a profitable exit from eyecare specialist ASG Eye Hospital, a planned IPO-led exit from health-benefits administrator Medi Assist Healthcare, and a partial exit from dialysis network NephroPlus.

Investcorp’s India private equity strategy targets asset-light opportunities across consumer & retail, healthcare, financial services, B2B and technology. Its active Indian holdings include Global Dental, Wakefit, Canpac, Xpressbees, Zolo, Freshtohome, Intergrow Brands, Unilog, V-Ensure, and the buy-out of NSE IT, rechristened NuSummit among others, demonstrating Investcorp’s commitment to scaling high-growth businesses while realising timely liquidity for investors.

