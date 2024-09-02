Manama, Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that it has deepened and enhanced its executive leadership team as it embarks on the next phase of its growth journey.

Investcorp has expanded rapidly in recent years, with growth across markets and asset classes propelling the Firm to over $52 billion in assets under management. This greater scale and business diversification has provided tremendous opportunities to utilize Investcorp’s existing platform and harvest the benefits of the Firm’s investments in recent years to fuel future growth and enhance value for all stakeholders.

The Firm has announced a revised and deepened leadership structure, targeting greater coordination across investment strategies and geographies. As such, the Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi will assume additional responsibilities previously undertaken by the Co-CEOs, and the Executive Committee has been expanded and strengthened with representatives drawn from investment, fund raising and operations teams.

As part of this realignment, Rishi Kapoor has been appointed Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”) to focus on delivering optimal performance for clients and shareholders, and Hazem Ben-Gacem is leaving the Firm effective 1st November 2024 but will continue in his role as a Vice Chairman of Investcorp Capital plc [ADGX Ticker: ICAP].

Additionally, Investcorp has consolidated and organized its investment activities under three global business verticals - Private Equity and Private Equity like, which will be led by Dave Tayeh; Real Assets (comprising Real Estate and Infrastructure), which will be co-led by Herb Myers and Mike O'Brien; and Credit, which will be led by Jeremy Ghose. Yusef Al-Yusef will be leading the Global Distribution Platform.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman at Investcorp, said: “As we increase our focus on leveraging the strength of our existing investment platform, we recognize it is the right time to broaden our executive leadership to support our future growth plans. Rishi and Hazem have helped lead our business from strength to strength in the last several years after we launched our growth journey. I look forward to continuing to work with Rishi in his capacity as CIO and I want to thank Hazem for his many contributions to Investcorp over the years and his continued stewardship as Vice Chairman of Investcorp Capital. I am confident that the new generation of leaders will ensure we maintain our growth momentum.”

Rishi Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at Investcorp, said: “Since joining Investcorp in 1992, I’ve seen the Firm develop and grow into a market-leading, global, diversified alternative asset manager. As we move into a new phase of growth, I’m pleased to partner with the broadened executive leadership team to shape our global investment strategy and generate further value for all our stakeholders.”

Hazem Ben-Gacem, outgoing co-CEO at Investcorp and Vice Chairman of Investcorp Capital, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working at Investcorp for over three decades, and as the Firm embarks on a new phase of growth, I felt now was the right time to step back and explore other opportunities, while continuing to focus on enhancing and delivering shareholder value at Investcorp Capital. I look forward to watching the next generation of leaders on the executive team drive Investcorp’s continued growth and success in the coming years.”

The changes in Investcorp’s executive team became effective 1st September 2024.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $52 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts: