Dubai, UAE – Deed, a DIFC-licensed and DFSA-regulated platform, has officially launched to the public. Deed allows anyone, anywhere in the world, to invest in income-generating residential properties in Dubai by purchasing fractional shares starting from just AED 500.

Until now, investing in Dubai’s booming property market meant large upfront capital, complex paperwork and often being physically present. Deed removes all of that and with just a few clicks, users can register, verify their identity and start investing in handpicked, professionally managed properties, all within minutes.

Once you have invested, you can now receive monthly rental income from your share and benefit from the appreciation once the property is sold where any capital gains will be distributed amongst the investors. From browsing properties to making your investment, the process is 100% digital and can be done from anywhere in the world.

Bashar Khdair, CEO and Co-Founder of Deed commented on this “Real estate shouldn’t be reserved for the few. At Deed, we’ve made it simple for anyone to start owning real property in Dubai, from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re looking to grow your income or build long-term wealth, we’ve built a platform that brings the opportunity to your fingertips, fully digital, fully transparent, and fully regulated.”

Whether you're investing AED 500 or AED 50,000, Deed offers access to one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets without borders, stress, or large capital requirements. Thousands of users joined Deed’s waitlist during its soft launch, reflecting the growing demand for modern, accessible wealth-building tools. Now, with the public launch, anyone can get started.

Real estate has long been a cornerstone of wealth-building, especially in a prime and surging market such as Dubai, but for many it has felt out of reach. Deed changes that by combining smart technology, professional property management, and robust financial regulation to offer a truly accessible alternative allowing anyone to invest in one of the world’s most appealing and continuously thriving markets.

For more information on Deed, please visit the company website - https://www.startdeed.com/

For media inquiries, interviews or partnerships contact Karim Geadah at karim@cameocomms.me or Lara Geadah at Lgeadah@cameocomms.me