Dubai, UAE— Inventure Metal Products Industries, a leading player in the façade building industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announces a strategic partnership with Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan, a reputable Omani business woman. This collaboration marks a significant milestone propelling Inventure's already impressive growth and reinforcing its stronghold in the industry in the UAE in particular and the GCC region in general.

Sheikha Amal’s substantial investment in Inventure Metal Industries is poised to increase capacity, solidifying their ability to dominate market share in the UAE's façade contracting sector. With enhanced capacity, Inventure is strategically positioned to expand into new geographical markets, driving its growth and market influence beyond current boundaries.

The management at Inventure will continue to play an active role in ensuring unmatched quality in the execution and delivery of glass and aluminum works, maintaining the company's reputation for excellence.

The parties expressed excitement about the prospects of this partnership and the mutual synergies it will foster, emphasizing a commitment to a long-term collaboration that will yield substantial benefits for both sides.

Ravinder Bhat, CEO of Inventure Metal Products Industries said, "We are very excited by Sheikha Amal Bahwan’s significant investment in our company and its prospects to propel Inventure’s already stellar growth to new heights in the future. I look forward to working closely with her leadership to attain capacity growth that will bolster our market share in our existing markets and also allow us to explore demand in new markets."

On the partnership, Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan, stated, "Our investment in Inventure Metal Products Industries represents our faith in its ability to excel and grow in the facade business and industry. Their vast experience and technical expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our growing presence in in the UAE and the GCC region."

This strategic partnership between Inventure Metal Products Industries and Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan signals a new chapter of growth and excellence in the façade contracting industry in the Middle East. Both parties are poised to leverage their strengths and expertise, creating a synergy that will undoubtedly redefine the landscape of the construction and engineering sectors in the region.

About Inventure Metal Products Industries:

Inventure Metal Products Industries LLC is a prominent player providing comprehensive solutions for façade building in the construction industry in the UAE and abroad. With 18 years of expertise in the Facades business, Inventure boasts a remarkable portfolio of over 2500 successfully completed projects, including collaborations with prestigious organizations and projects such as Emaar, Nakheel, Al Dar, Dar Global, Shapoorji Pallonji, Mudon, Majid Al Futtaim, DEWA, ADNOC, Ellington, Meraas etc. Notably, Inventure specializes in delivering top-notch facade products for High-Rises, Hospitals, Hotels, Malls including the landmark projects like Warner Brothers, the Russian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, Vida Marina, Kings College Hospital London -Dubai, Vida Mall, Imperial Tower, Rove Hotels to name a few.

https://www.inventureuae.com/

About Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan:

Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan serves as the Vice Chairperson of Suhail Bahwan Group Holding and possesses extensive experience in managing companies within the Suhail Bahwan Group. Additionally, she holds the position of Chairperson for various esteemed organizations, including the National Bank of Oman SAOG, Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG, Al Afia Health Development & Investment Company SAOC, and DHL Global Forwarding & Partners LLC.

Furthermore, she contributes her expertise as a member of the Board of Directors for Oman Oil Marketing Company SAOG (OOMCO) and National Pharmaceutical Industries Company SAOC. She also holds a membership on the Board of Trustees of the Silatech Institution.

Notably, Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan achieved the historic milestone of being the first Omani woman to grace the cover of Forbes Middle East magazine. Her consistent recognition among the most influential women in the Middle East by Forbes Middle East and inclusion in the list of the most powerful Arab women over the past five years underscores her impactful presence.

She holds a Master's Degree in Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Sultan Qaboos University in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.