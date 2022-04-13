Dubai, United Arab Emirates - OY Hospitality, the Dubai-based hospitality group established in 2021 with the aim of shifting the industry from stereotypical food and beverage concepts toward more meaningful experiences, has announced plans to roll out an impressive portfolio of five new, high-end restaurants, confirmed to open across Dubai between 2022 and 2023.

Founded by entrepreneurs Oleksii Kolomiets, an industry-recognized mastermind with over a decade of F&B expertise, and Yuriy Blotskyy, a digital guru, restaurateur and strategic marketing expert in FMCG and F&B, the duo joined forces and combined their shared vision and expertise to introduce a new approach to Dubai’s hospitality industry by pairing universal, top-notch brand strategy with the experience of F&B operations. Aiming to define luxury chic all-day dining, the pair set out to create a new trendy culture code in the city, whilst respecting existing groups.

The group’s existing charismatic presence in the hospitality world has already attracted the attention of both local and international investors and residents alike. The latest concepts developed by the company have been envisioned and curated with a desire to add their cultural stamp to the vibrant metropolis, alongside the partner’s thirst for feedback on what local patrons desire. With its sights set on becoming a global hospitality group in the coming years, the innovative group has tailored its UAE pipeline of concepts to cater to those with an adventurous pallet and a desire to explore.

The strategic group has also meticulously selected experienced professionals that will elevate the brands offering, including the appointment of Michelin Star and GQ's Super Woman of the Year Award-winning Chef, Alena Solodovichenko, International sommelier and wine journalist, Olga Bebekina, and culinary professional with over 10 years experience, Mohamed Musthafa.

The five new concepts include:

GARTH: As an existing concept located in The 9 Lounge, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, the Southern-European neo-bistro is an everyday destination with a very perceptive and understandable value that is set to re-launch in May this year. Being an urban lifestyle progressive experience, GARTH has designed a curated wine experience, to complement the bespoke menu.

VAGA: Situated on the popular hotspot of Dubai, Bluewaters Island, and set to open in May of 2022, VAGA Restaurant and Lounge offers a unique blend of contemporary Arabic cuisine complemented by Armenian culture. The first-of-its-kind restaurant incorporates a mix of modernisation and heritage interiors, alongside four distinctive pillars, which may be rediscovered with each visit. While offering a conceptual menu, advanced mixology, and an alternative wine list, VAGA is also the only venue in the new wing of Bluewaters mall to serve shisha.

SFUMATO: A two-level gastro atelier and quirky wine library located at the exquisite Opus Tower in Business Bay will launch in Q4 of 2022. This high-quality and trendy concept is an ambitious attempt to build a community of the progressive lifestyle chic audience, allowing them to enjoy fashionable culture codes in a popular spot of Dubai.

FRANK BY BASTA: International award-winning restaurant, FRANK BY BASTA is an American-inspired concept set to open its first branch at The Palm Jumeirah in Q4 of 2022. With titles including “2019 Best American Cuisine” and “2020 Best Meat Offer” by TimeOut Russia, the modern loft restaurant will offer a unique taste of premium meat with its original flavoured marinades and advanced cooking technologies, for all UAE meat-lovers to indulge in at a truly soulful atmosphere.

SARTORIA LAMBERTI: Partnered with Uilliam Lamberti, this restaurant will be a chic Italian concept paired with glamorous fashion, set to launch in Q2 of 2023. SARTORIA LAMBERTI seeks to entertain patrons with the food menu and unique, elegant details; whether it is an edible Mona Lisa or a personalized handkerchief, an idea curated by the head chef.

The innovative group believes in the UAE market, having found its way of shifting from a short-term lifestyle destination to a long-term place to reside in, and has recognised the ideological adjustment and how it positively impacted the F&B sector and its demand. The group’s recently-announced concepts aim to offer different cultural experiences across the city.

Speaking on the recent announcement, Yuriy Blotskyy says, “OY Hospitality focuses on two vital pillars that may differentiate us from other groups. We aim to create brands that offer patrons a sense of community while enjoying a memorable experience, which will hopefully have them return for more. And, as empathy is an integral part of our company personality, we will continue to ensure people management is the essence of our internal focus. Together, we are confident that this will be a recipe for success”.

Oleksii Kolomiets further comments, “As visionaries and explorers, we are bringing innovative ideas to the table and are not afraid to shake up the market. From concept development to fit out, OY Hospitality strives to ensure its ideas will continue to match the UAE’s progressive lifestyle and look forward to crafting different concepts with a longevity plan in vision”.

About OY Hospitality

OY Hospitality, Founded in 2021, is a hospitality business that combines universal brand strategy expertise with the experience of F&B operations in Dubai. The company methodically develops and builds restaurant brands, guiding and managing them to a successful business path. Through using the industry’s best suppliers and talents to manage the product, combined with tangible and transparent business KPIs and timeframes, the company successfully creates F&B concepts as a business asset. The group has five concepts set to open across Dubai between 2022 and 2023.

