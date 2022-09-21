MUSCAT: The Oman Banks Association (OBA) in cooperation with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) organized a meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team visiting the Sultanate and some of the Chief Executive Officers of banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman. The meeting was held on 21st September 2022 in Muscat.

A number of important topics were discussed at the meeting, such as, economic growth, Banking sector performance, Environment Social Governance (ESG), Climate change risk, and many other topics including policies, regulations, and new developments.

OBA Continues to engage stakeholders to encourage constructive dialogue among financial institutions, regulators, local and international financial agencies to promote the Omani banking sector.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and support banking excellence in Oman.

