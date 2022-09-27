Global Maritime Fund aims to be the world’s largest maritime fund, providing innovative solutions that are globally competitive and scalable, with a focus on ESG

Limassol, Cyprus: – International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the MENA region, has endorsed the newly launched Global Maritime Fund (GMF) that will offer innovative financing solutions to key customers and maritime companies around the world.

Managed by Pelagic Partners, GMF aims to become the world’s largest maritime fund to provide innovative financing solutions that are globally competitive, scalable, and fit for purpose, with a focus on ESG financing to support IMI’s key regional and international customers and other companies operating in the Saudi maritime industry.

Based in Cyprus, GMF will raise capital through regional and international investors, as well as long-term agreements with key customers such as Bahri and ARO that will deliver stable income. It is expected to be managing assets worth $1.25 billion (SAR 4.7 billion) by the end of 2023, growing to $10 billion (SAR 37.6 billion) over the next 10 years.

GMF, which will provide up to 100% financing for ships and rigs built at IMI’s yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, was launched during a ceremony in Cyprus attended by the country’s Finance Minister Mr. Constantinos Petrides, IMI Chairman Mr. Ahmed Al Sa’adi, the Saudi Ambassador to Cyprus, Mr. Khalid Al Shareef, IMI CEO Dr. Abdullah Al Ahmari, and GMF Chairman Mr. Feras Al-Sahan, as well as Pelagic Partners Founders Dr. Niels Hartmann and Atef Abou Merhi. Pelagic Partners and IMI executives, board members and other government officials also attended the ceremony.

Ahmed Al Sa’adi said: “At IMI we are incredibly honored to be part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 efforts to build a technologically advanced and sustainable maritime hub at the center of its logistics industry. The launch of the Global Maritime Fund goes hand in hand with our vision to become a global leader in maritime innovation and sustainability, expanding our service offering as we work to become one of the world’s most advanced maritime facilities.”

Dr. Abdullah Al Ahmari said: “The launch of the Global Maritime Fund will enable IMI to offer a brand-new value proposition that will help reinforce our position as a key driver of the Saudi maritime industry. GMF further enhances our comprehensive service offering that provides customers and business partners with a range of innovative, sustainable maritime products at internationally competitive prices. We are proud to be at the forefront of this significant initiative.”

Feras Al-Sahan said: “The launch of the Global Maritime Fund has created a unique and unprecedented value proposition in the maritime industry. It is the first independent maritime fund providing innovative financing solutions that are globally competitive, scalable and fit for purpose, with a focus on ESG financing to support IMI’s key regional and international customers, and other companies operating in the Saudi maritime industry. We look forward to working with the fund manager, Pelagic Partners, to grow the fund over the coming years by developing strong relationships with key regional and international banks and investors, with the aim of becoming the world’s largest maritime fund.”

IMI, a joint venture between leading industry partners Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and HHI, is the largest shipyard in the MENA region at nearly 12 million square meters. It provides new build and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial vessels, including VLCCs, Bulk Carriers, Offshore Support Vessels, and Offshore Jackup rigs.

About International Maritime Industries

Located at Ras Al-Khair on Saudi Arabia’s eastern seaboard, International Maritime Industries (IMI) is the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, with global ambitions and reach. IMI’s full-service yard will be capable of building four new offshore rigs and more than 43 vessels including VLCCs per year, as well as providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for more than 260 maritime products. State-of-the-art technologies including artificial intelligence, biometrics and the Internet of Things are embedded into the yard’s infrastructure, offering customers a cutting-edge advantage in an era of digitalization. IMI is a Saudi Aramco sponsored joint venture (JV) with partners Bahri, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Lamprell.

Find out more: www.imi-ksa.com

About Pelagic Partners

Pelagic Partners is an Alternative Investment Fund Manager founded by the Hartmann and Abou Merhi families and managing one of the biggest shipping portfolios in Cyprus. The Founders are anchor investors and long-term shipowners who have access to and intimate knowledge of the shipping markets, driven by their outreach, experience, and network which have been developed over the past 30 years. The Pelagic Partners management team controls the whole value chain which allows them to close market level acquisitions and make them competitive. Pelagic Partners run their own fund in similar fashion to a traditional shipowning company and currently have 3 compartments exceeding US$ 100 million of assets under management. The latest compartment is focused on newbuild vessels to serve the offshore wind industry and has the architecture to place Pelagic Partners as a leader in the renewables market by 2030.

Find out more: www.pelagic-partners.com