Dhahran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: International Maritime Industries (IMI), a maritime construction and repair company and the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, signed a landmark agreement with Aramco Rowan Offshore Drilling (ARO Drilling), for the construction of a new offshore jack-up rig, KINGDOM 3. The agreement is intended to further strengthen the two companies’ strategic partnership, which is redefining industry standards within Saudi Arabia and reinforcing the capabilities within the offshore maritime sector in the region.

IMI & ARO Drilling celebrated the commencement of construction for KINGDOM 3 with a signing ceremony at the iktva Forum & Exhibition held from 13-16 January 2025 at the Dhahran Expo. As the first drilling rig to be built in Saudi Arabia, the KINGDOM 3 rig represents a historic milestone for Saudi Arabia and an important operational step for IMI, furthering its goal of becoming a leading global offshore service provider and supporting the development and progress of Saudi Arabia's offshore industry sector in line with Vision 2030.

Wail Al-Jaafari, Chairman of the Board of IMI, said: "The commencement of construction of KINGDOM 3 is a testament to our capabilities and our strategic vision to develop a reliable maritime supply chain in Saudi Arabia that serves the region and the entire world. This project not only highlights our capabilities and robust operations but also underscores our dedication to advancing Saudi Arabia's maritime industry in alignment with Vision 2030. By fostering sector growth and supporting economic diversification, we are contributing to the Kingdom's long-term prosperity and global competitiveness."

Abdulhameed Al-Dughaither, Chairman of the Board of ARO, said: “ARO Drilling is proud to deepen its collaboration with IMI through the construction of KINGDOM 3, a project that underscores our commitment to pioneering excellence and driving forward the Kingdom's maritime ambitions. It embodies our joint dedication to empowering local expertise and developing the maritime industries sector in Saudi Arabia.”

Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of IMI, said: "KINGDOM 3 marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate local expertise and establish a thriving maritime industry in Saudi Arabia. We take pride in our enduring strategic partnership with ARO, as together we remain committed to developing a world-class maritime supply chain and delivering unmatched technical expertise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Mohamed Hegazi, Chief Executive Officer of ARO Drilling, said: “As we move forward with the construction of KINGDOM 3, our partnership with IMI remains instrumental in bringing advanced offshore capabilities to Saudi Arabia’s maritime landscape. This agreement reflects ARO Drilling’s commitment to operational excellence, technological advancement, and sustainable growth aligned with Vision 2030.”

The full operability of IMI’s 12 million-square-meter maritime facility in Ras Al-Khair will enable IMI to build up to six jack-up drilling rigs, 25 offshore support vessels, and 18 large commercial vessels per year, including chemical carriers, bulk carriers, product carriers, and Very Large Crude Carriers. Additionally, IMI will be capable of providing maintenance and repair services for up to 250 vessels and 15 rigs annually.

About International Maritime Industries (IMI)

Located at Ras Al-Khair on Saudi Arabia’s eastern seaboard, International Maritime Industries (IMI) is the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, with global ambitions and reach. When fully operational, IMI’s full-service yard will be capable of building six new offshore rigs and more than 40 vessels per year – including very large crude carriers (VLCCs). IMI will be capable of providing maintenance and repair services for up to 250 vessels and 15 rigs annually. State-of-the-art technologies – including artificial intelligence and biometrics are embedded in the yard’s infrastructure, offering customers a cutting-edge advantage in an era of digitalization. IMI is a joint venture (JV) of Aramco, Bahri, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Lamprell.

About ARO Drilling:

ARO Drilling is a world-class offshore drilling company that owns, operates, and manages a fleet of high-specification and premium jack-up rigs in Saudi Arabia. ARO Drilling is a joint venture between Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and Valaris, an industry-leading global offshore drilling company. This joint venture marks a major milestone towards the development of a competitive Saudi energy sector, as encapsulated in Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) program.