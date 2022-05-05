Dubai-UAE: International Gemological Institute (IGI), the world’s largest independent gemological laboratory, is all set to participate in the upcoming Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) scheduled to run from 9-13 May 2022 at the Doha Exhibition Convention Centre.

At the five-day event, IGI will enable visitors to access their world-class grading services. Interested individuals can submit their jewelry for certification at the IGI ON SITE laboratory in the show and receive a consultation report issued by IGI. Moreover, IGI also welcomes students and jewelry professionals to check out their education services covering a range of industry-related subjects like Rough Diamond Grading, Polished Diamond Grading, Color Stone Grading and Jewellery Design courses whether it is hand-drawn or digital.

Speaking about IGI’s participation, Shaunak Shastree, Managing Director, IGI, Middle East, said: “We are pleased to participate in the Doha Jewellery and Watch Exhibition and look forward to interacting with new and old customers. At our booth, we are showcasing our key offerings by offering ON SITE JEWELRY GRADING to underscore the importance of certification, especially in this day and age.”

He added: “Beyond our grading services, we also want to engage with professionals looking to enhance and sharpen their knowledge about the jewelry industry and offer them education opportunities from a global gemology authority that will enable their growth in the long run.”

For 17 years, the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition has been at the forefront of the Qatar business events calendar, successfully retaining its reputation as a high-profile gathering for jewelry aficionados, global brands, and aspiring designers.

Visit IGI at, Booth No A-8b.

About IGI

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) operates 20 laboratory locations around the world grading finished jewelry, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and gemstones – and 14 schools of gemology graduating thousands of new jewelry professionals annually. For over 47 years, IGI has provided the fine jewelry community and consumers with a broad range of services including independent diamond grading reports, colored stone reports, identification and appraisal reports, diamond authentication and attestation of origin, laser inscription services, as well as the issuing of the traditional jewelry identification report. Regardless of location or marketplace, an authentic IGI Laboratory Report is the common language of trust and confidence in the gemological world.