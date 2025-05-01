Dubai, UAE: The International Code Council (ICC) is proud to launch its 45th annual Building Safety Month campaign this May, reaffirming its global commitment to safer, more sustainable building practices. This month-long educational campaign reinforces the need for the adoption of and compliance with modern, regularly updated building codes, and helps to enhance general understanding of the many important elements and people needed to create safe and sustainable structures.

This year’s theme, “Game On!”, encourages individuals, organizations and communities to take part in learning about and prioritizing building safety. From classrooms and job sites to city halls and construction zones, the global campaign encourages engagement at the local level in strengthening the built environment, especially in high-growth regions like the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

ICC’s continued investment in the GCC reinforces the importance of consistent, enforceable building codes that evolve with technology, climate challenges, and population demands.

As part of the campaign, ICC will also observe the second annual International Building Safety Day (IBSD) on May 22, 2025. Established in 2024 with support from 28 international organizations, IBSD highlights the profound impact building safety has on health, well-being and economic stability. The day serves as an annual call to action for governments, policymakers and industry professionals to prioritize safety in every community.

Mohamed Amer, Managing Director of ICC MENA, stated, “ICC MENA’s mission has always been to strengthen the safety and integrity of buildings while supporting the region’s extraordinary pace of development. As cities across the GCC continue to grow vertically and technologically, the importance of compliance with unified, robust building codes becomes even more essential, not only to protect lives and property but to drive sustainable and inclusive growth.”

He further added, “Building safety is not a one-time action; it’s a continuous commitment that involves government leaders, private-sector innovators and community stakeholders. Through our advocacy and partnerships, we aim to create a culture of safety that lasts for generations.”

Building Safety Month 2025: Weekly Themes & Activities

Throughout May, ICC, its members and global communities will celebrate building safety through government recognition, educational events and community gatherings.

This year’s weekly themes are: