Muscat – Integrated Gas Company SAOC (IGC), a state-owned company, unveiled its new brand identity as the cornerstone of the Government of Oman in managing the gas value chain as well as leading Oman towards energy sustainability and net-zero ambitions. IGC is mandated to manage allocations, assets, rights and obligations as well as purchase, sale, transportation, import, and export of natural gas and its related products. This new identity, unveiled by the Board of Directors of the Company is a significant milestone marking a new era in the Sultanate’s energy landscape, emphasising collaboration, efficiency, and sustainability.

As IGC is associated as an aggregator for identifying potential opportunities to derive maximum value and create impactful outcomes, its brand identity is founded on the core idea of collaboration and value creation and serves as a testament to Oman's rich heritage and its progressive vision for the future.

The new identity predominantly symbolizes IGC's commitment to fostering ambitious relationships and honouring the country's legacy while embracing a modern, dynamic future aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Musallam Qatan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IGC said, "In unveiling our new brand, we embark on a transformative journey that symbolizes a profound evolution of our company's essence. We believe in a future where innovation knows no bounds, and inclusivity is our guiding light. Our brand launch is a testament to our unwavering commitment to progress, diversity, and excellence."

Speaking on the occasion, Sultan Al Burtumani, Chief Executive Officer - said, "We are thrilled to unveil Integrated Gas Company's distinctive brand identity, which symbolizes not only our commitment to collaboration, efficiency, and delivering sustainable energy but also our deep respect for Oman's rich heritage. As we embark on this transformative journey, our brand stands as a beacon of unity, echoing the values that Oman holds dear – respect, harmony, and progress. With this dynamic identity, we embrace our responsibility to drive Oman's energy transition, ushering in a future that is not only environmentally sustainable but also economically vibrant”.

An integral element of the identity, the logo is a modern interpretation of the word "Oman”. It embodies the nation's deep-rooted values of respect, alliance, and unity. IGC aims to enhance collaboration, create efficiencies, and boost economic results within the gas sector.

About Integrated Gas Company:

Integrated Gas Company is a wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance and was established to act on behalf of the Government in the management of, among other things, all allocations, assets, rights and obligations of purchasing, selling, importing, exporting and transporting of Natural Gas and relevant products pursuant to a license agreement.

